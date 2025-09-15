VIP
AP Report About Who Was Backstage Applauding Stephen Colbert's 'Pity Award' Helps Explain...
Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance...
Will NOT Cower in Fear! Katie Miller OWNS NoVA Dems Trying to Terrorize...
'WE F**KING DID IT!' FBI Investigates Social Media Posts From at Least 7...
EPIC Post Explaining How Normies See Kirk's Murder and Lefty's Behavior After Is...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
'Paying Tribute to My Friend': JD Vance Will Pick Up Charlie Kirk's Microphone...
Unifying Moment: RFK, Jr. Says Charlie Kirk Was Responsible for Pulling Him Into...
'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning...
The Hollywood Reporter Runs Fake Story Claiming MAGA Blames South Park for Charlie...
VIP
Howard Kurtz Implies Charlie Kirk Bore Some Responsibility for His Murder Due to...
Teaching Hate: Leftist Teacher Suspended After Forcing 10 Year Olds to Watch Charlie...
Brainwashed Kids Wish Death on Trump and a Mom Claims to Be BFF's...
Jodi Picoult Ditches Novel-Writing for TikTok Tantrums, Slanders Charlie Kirk, and Tanks H...

Kash Patel's Update on the Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Sinks Left's Attempted Narratives

Doug P. | 9:44 AM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsay Wasson

Ever since the horrible assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah, there have been desperate attempts to distract from the Left's hateful and extreme rhetoric via claims the person who pulled the trigger is in some way a conservative who is perhaps a "MAGA" or Right-winger type who didn't think Kirk was conservative enough. 

Advertisement

On MSNBC, former contributor to that cable net, Matthew Dowd, even speculated that the shooting could have been caused by a conservative fan firing a gun in celebration, or that Kirk was the one responsible for his own death. In other words, the Left has been bending over backwards to try and obscure the reality of the situation. 

FBI Director Kash Patel's interview on Fox News this morning runs completely counter to what the Left and many in the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have been trying to say about the shooter. First off, Patel is certain they have the right person in custody: 

According to Patel, the FBI believes that Robinson made it clear to others what he intended to do: 

The more that is known about Robinson the faster the Left's preferred narrative goes down the drain: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Here's the full quote: 

“His family has collectively told investigators that he subscribed to left-wing ideology and even more so in these last couple of years.”  

“He had a text message exchange. He the suspect with another individual in which he claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for.”

More lefty talking points have aged poorly.

They will certainly try. 

Below is the full interview with Patel this morning on Fox News:

The FBI is also investigating several social media accounts that appear to have had prior knowledge that an assassination attempt was being planned. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Will NOT Cower in Fear! Katie Miller OWNS NoVA Dems Trying to Terrorize Her Family and It's Straight-FIRE
Sam J.
Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance Hosting for Charlie Kirk and HOOBOY
Sam J.
'WE F**KING DID IT!' FBI Investigates Social Media Posts From at Least 7 Trans Accounts About Kirk Murder
Sam J.
EPIC Post Explaining How Normies See Kirk's Murder and Lefty's Behavior After Is NOT Good... for the Left
Sam J.
'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning Memory of Charlie Kirk
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement