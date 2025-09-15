Kash Patel's Update on the Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Sinks Left's Attempted Narratives

Ever since the horrible assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah, there have been desperate attempts to distract from the Left's hateful and extreme rhetoric via claims the person who pulled the trigger is in some way a conservative who is perhaps a "MAGA" or Right-winger type who didn't think Kirk was conservative enough.

On MSNBC, former contributor to that cable net, Matthew Dowd, even speculated that the shooting could have been caused by a conservative fan firing a gun in celebration, or that Kirk was the one responsible for his own death. In other words, the Left has been bending over backwards to try and obscure the reality of the situation.

FBI Director Kash Patel's interview on Fox News this morning runs completely counter to what the Left and many in the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have been trying to say about the shooter. First off, Patel is certain they have the right person in custody:

🚨BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel confirms DNA from the towel wrapped around the suspected assassination weapon — and from a screwdriver left on the UVU rooftop — both match the suspect already in custody. pic.twitter.com/1PNuhNrIlW — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2025

According to Patel, the FBI believes that Robinson made it clear to others what he intended to do:

FBI Director Kash Patel: Tyler Robinson told another person that he was going to take out Charlie Kirk



“He claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for”

pic.twitter.com/0KT6GkGviw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 15, 2025

The more that is known about Robinson the faster the Left's preferred narrative goes down the drain:

FBI Director Kash Patel shares newly obtained texts and findings exposing the suspect’s motive in the assassination of Charlie Kirk:



“His family has collectively told investigators that he subscribed to left-wing ideology and even more so in these last couple of years.”



“He… pic.twitter.com/1Updv2pP5k — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 15, 2025

Here's the full quote:

“His family has collectively told investigators that he subscribed to left-wing ideology and even more so in these last couple of years.” “He had a text message exchange. He the suspect with another individual in which he claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for.”

More lefty talking points have aged poorly.

How are leftists gonna move the goalpost now? — Liberty Chai (@LibertyChai_) September 15, 2025

They will certainly try.

Below is the full interview with Patel this morning on Fox News:

FBI Director Kash Patel updates on Kirk’s murder probe pic.twitter.com/Q8AqHw1wCG — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 15, 2025

The FBI is also investigating several social media accounts that appear to have had prior knowledge that an assassination attempt was being planned.

