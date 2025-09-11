Here's the Message That Was Radioed to Air Force Two Carrying Charlie Kirk As It Landed In Phoenix

As we told you Thursday evening, Vice President JD Vance helped carry Charlie Kirk's casket onto Air Force Two in order to be flown back to Arizona. It was a fantastic gesture to honor the Kirk family and all those who were fans of Charlie.

This was the scene after Air Force Two landed in Phoenix:

Erika Kirk — Charlie Kirk’s wife — is seen holding hands with Second Lady Usha Vance as they depart Air Force 2.



Pray for that family.

pic.twitter.com/O3hXsVASE0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

There was also some moving audio after the plane carrying Kirk landed at the airport, and this is wonderful.

These comments were either from air traffic control or another plane, but in either case this is very touching:

Air Force Two, returning Charlie Kirk to Phoenix, receives this message over the radio...

"Welcome home Charlie, you didn't deserve it. May God bless your family." pic.twitter.com/5YUow3qxeU — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 12, 2025

Did it just get dusty in here?

Wonderful.

These are the lovely Americans we all know. 🥹 https://t.co/KV5xrHqH4B — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 12, 2025

Yes indeed. As difficult as it can be, nobody should let all the hateful negativity get them down, even in such awful times. Keep carrying Charlie's message!

*****

