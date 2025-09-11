VIP
Here's the Message That Was Radioed to Air Force Two Carrying Charlie Kirk As It Landed In Phoenix

Doug P. | 10:50 PM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

As we told you Thursday evening, Vice President JD Vance helped carry Charlie Kirk's casket onto Air Force Two in order to be flown back to Arizona. It was a fantastic gesture to honor the Kirk family and all those who were fans of Charlie

This was the scene after Air Force Two landed in Phoenix: 

There was also some moving audio after the plane carrying Kirk landed at the airport, and this is wonderful. 

These comments were either from air traffic control or another plane, but in either case this is very touching: 

Did it just get dusty in here? 

Wonderful. 

Yes indeed. As difficult as it can be, nobody should let all the hateful negativity get them down, even in such awful times. Keep carrying Charlie's message!

Advertisement