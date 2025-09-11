Video: Vice President JD Vance Helps Carry Charlie Kirk's Casket Onto Air Force Two

As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday afternoon, Vice President JD Vance announced his plan to escort the body of Charlie Kirk back to Phoenix, Arizona, from Salt Lake City, Utah, on Air Force Two.

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance plans to escort Charlie Kirk’s body and his wife Erika, some of their family members and close friends aboard Air Force Two to Arizona on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the arrangements. Vance and his wife Usha traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday to pay their respects and will continue to where Kirk lived in Phoenix. The Vances had been scheduled to attend a ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City commemorating the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Now we have a video of Vance helping carry the casket onto Air Force Two.

JD Vance is helping to carry the body of Charlie Kirk onto Air Force 2.



He's heading home. pic.twitter.com/0Ebc4uUnLt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2025

JD Vance helps carry Charlie’s casket onto Air Force Two to be brought home to Arizona



I am crying 💔pic.twitter.com/cLzVsfZCy7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2025

That’s how you honor a hero. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 11, 2025

The kid did nothing to anyone and they killed him. I will never get over it. — cagrown5 (@cagrown5) September 11, 2025

This is too much. I have to go do something else for a little while. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) September 11, 2025

I couldn't make it 3 seconds without tearing up — The Sarcastic Republican (@sieze2day) September 11, 2025

I’ve never cried so hard in my life 😭 — Daniel DiNoia (@daniel_dinoia) September 11, 2025

This is horrible. Bless JD for giving Charlie the respect he is due. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) September 11, 2025

Couldn’t be prouder to have him as our VP and eventually as 48. — Mandolango (@MandoUnchained) September 11, 2025

The 48th President carrying the man that would've been the 49th 🇺🇲pic.twitter.com/yXvFYzdc0B — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) September 11, 2025

I have cried so much, been depressed and in emotional shock. Everyone one of these videos is so hard to watch 💔 — Justanobodywithanopinion (@111122tanda) September 11, 2025

This has me bawling my eyes out. — Christina Brode (@TeenaBrode) September 11, 2025

As someone astutely pointed out on Wednesday, they don't think the assassin realized that Kirk was the "nice version."

Prayers for his wife and children.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump and Vice President JD Vance are leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.