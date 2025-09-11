Here's the Message That Was Radioed to Air Force Two Carrying Charlie Kirk...
Video: Vice President JD Vance Helps Carry Charlie Kirk's Casket Onto Air Force Two

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday afternoon, Vice President JD Vance announced his plan to escort the body of Charlie Kirk back to Phoenix, Arizona, from Salt Lake City, Utah, on Air Force Two.

Vice President JD Vance plans to escort Charlie Kirk’s body and his wife Erika, some of their family members and close friends aboard Air Force Two to Arizona on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the arrangements.

Vance and his wife Usha traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday to pay their respects and will continue to where Kirk lived in Phoenix. The Vances had been scheduled to attend a ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City commemorating the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Now we have a video of Vance helping carry the casket onto Air Force Two.

As someone astutely pointed out on Wednesday, they don't think the assassin realized that Kirk was the "nice version."

Prayers for his wife and children.

***

