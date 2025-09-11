VP JD Vance’s Heartfelt Honor: Escorting Charlie Kirk Home One Last Time With Dignity and Respect

Obviously, we already knew our Vice President was a wonderful man, but this is a beautiful gesture that will surely touch the Kirk family and all who loved and admired Charlie.

JD Vance plans to escort Charlie Kirk’s body back to Phoenix. https://t.co/BCzqHR2jL4 — POLITICO (@politico) September 11, 2025

Vice President JD Vance plans to escort Charlie Kirk’s body and his wife Erika, some of their family members and close friends aboard Air Force Two to Arizona on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the arrangements. Vance and his wife Usha traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday to pay their respects and will continue to where Kirk lived in Phoenix. The Vances had been scheduled to attend a ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City commemorating the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Wow.



“Vice President JD Vance plans to escort Charlie Kirk’s body and his wife Erika, some of their family members and close friends aboard Air Force Two to Arizona today.”



Thank you, @JDVance https://t.co/6cpYcp7JhP — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) September 11, 2025

His body should be brought to the White House to be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom to celebrate his life and honor his legacy in his effort to enlighten our youth to fight for our fundamental right of freedom of speech and religion in our country, as he… https://t.co/tprgKSJbAK — Alberto Gutierrez (@DeezzzNutzzz07) September 11, 2025

He lost his life defending American values.

His children will always be able to reflect on this and know how loved, revered, and respected their Father was.

Charlie is coming home on Air Force Two https://t.co/gaBnfh2T9i — R.C. Maxwell 🇺🇸 (@RCMaxw3ll) September 11, 2025

It's fitting.

The collective pain is palpable.

VP Vance is escorting his friend home.

@JDVance @VP Thank you for properly honoring Charlie Kirk and supporting his grieving family. Charlie is an Arizona treasure and we are eternally grateful. — AZchilly (@AZchilly) September 11, 2025

I’m not surprised. Charlie was loved by all. JD had a great relationship with him — Brenda Hendricks (@tweet2tootles) September 11, 2025

This isn't just a respectful gesture, it's a practical one. The VP and all the security/perks that come with him are going to be used for Charlie's family. Thank you, @JDVance ! ❤️ — Comforted Quokka (@ComfortedQuokka) September 11, 2025

It is a relief to all who love and are so worried about the Kirk family during this tragic time.

God bless him! — Howard Wemple (@howard_wemple) September 11, 2025

Thats real leadership. The American people will not forget — The POW MIA Man (@ThePOWMIAMan) September 11, 2025

The American people are forever grateful to VP Vance for this gesture. Our prayers travel with them.

