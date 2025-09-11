Tool Who Monitors Threats to Democracy Says It's MAGA That's Escalating Violent Rhetoric...
VP JD Vance’s Heartfelt Honor: Escorting Charlie Kirk Home One Last Time With Dignity and Respect

justmindy
justmindy | 2:05 PM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Obviously, we already knew our Vice President was a wonderful man, but this is a beautiful gesture that will surely touch the Kirk family and all who loved and admired Charlie.

Vice President JD Vance plans to escort Charlie Kirk’s body and his wife Erika, some of their family members and close friends aboard Air Force Two to Arizona on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the arrangements.

Vance and his wife Usha traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday to pay their respects and will continue to where Kirk lived in Phoenix. The Vances had been scheduled to attend a ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City commemorating the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks. 

He lost his life defending American values.

His children will always be able to reflect on this and know how loved, revered, and respected their Father was.

It's fitting.

The collective pain is palpable. 

VP Vance is escorting his friend home. 

It is a relief to all who love and are so worried about the Kirk family during this tragic time. 

The American people are forever grateful to VP Vance for this gesture. Our prayers travel with them.

