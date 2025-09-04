Karoline Leavitt Nutshells Why Dems Were Freaking Out So Much at the RFK Jr. Senate Hearing

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified before the Senate Finance Committee today. Well, at times he tried to answer questions but most of the Democrats on the committee decided, as usual, that grandstanding and talking over the witness was the best way to go.

Elizabeth Warren had heap big tantrums but got more than she asked for in return.

Senator Ron Wyden was reminded who has been in office for many, many years while the problem of chronic disease in children has only gotten worse.

Another Dem had a "gotcha" question for RFK Jr. that did nothing but blow up in his face.

Add it all up and the Democrats were furious, and it showed. Vice President JD Vance added insult to injury by pointing out the irony of a bunch of lefties who think men can get pregnant daring to lecture anybody else about "science."

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt diagnosed the source of the Dems' triggering and it's quite simple:

Secretary @RobertKennedyJr is taking flak because he's over the target.



The Trump Administration is addressing root causes of chronic disease, embracing transparency in government, and championing gold-standard science.



Only the Democrats could attack that commonsense effort. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 4, 2025

The Democrats have proven on a regular basis that "common sense" is one of their biggest enemies, and they prefer this kind of "science" to not be questioned, even today:

These Dems won't even admit that wasn't true but would rather everybody drop it and move on. If Harris had won in November, that's exactly what would be happening.

