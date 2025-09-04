Karoline Leavitt Nutshells Why Dems Were Freaking Out So Much at the RFK Jr. Senate Hearing

Nasty Partisan HACK Abby Phillip’s CNN Bias Exposed: Conservatives Silenced 42x More Than...
Doug P. | 5:40 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified before the Senate Finance Committee today. Well, at times he tried to answer questions but most of the Democrats on the committee decided, as usual, that grandstanding and talking over the witness was the best way to go. 

Elizabeth Warren had heap big tantrums but got more than she asked for in return.

Senator Ron Wyden was reminded who has been in office for many, many years while the problem of chronic disease in children has only gotten worse. 

Another Dem had a "gotcha" question for RFK Jr. that did nothing but blow up in his face

Add it all up and the Democrats were furious, and it showed. Vice President JD Vance added insult to injury by pointing out the irony of a bunch of lefties who think men can get pregnant daring to lecture anybody else about "science." 

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt diagnosed the source of the Dems' triggering and it's quite simple: 

The Democrats have proven on a regular basis that "common sense" is one of their biggest enemies, and they prefer this kind of "science" to not be questioned, even today:

These Dems won't even admit that wasn't true but would rather everybody drop it and move on. If Harris had won in November, that's exactly what would be happening. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and anti-science BS.

