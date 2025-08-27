CNN Made THIS the Spin Anyway After Cracker Barrel Management Caved to Bipartisan Criticism

As we told you a few days ago, Cracker Barrel's rebrand brought with it a rare show of bipartisanship with all sides slamming the change. A bit of unity ensued:

Positive: Cracker Barrel’s woke CEO managed to unite America. Negative: Everyone agrees she’s a moron for destroying an iconic American brand. https://t.co/mi39t0Bdqa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 22, 2025

Eventually the backlash was so intense that the company put out a statement that included "we said we would listen, and we did." That was after the Cracker Barrel CEO didn't listen and made the change anyway:

Cracker Barrel is going back to the old logo. Company statement:

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and… — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 26, 2025

Add it all up and CNN just couldn't help themselves:

Cracker Barrel will return to its old logo after days of intense right-wing backlash.https://t.co/eLp8KuihME — CNN (@CNN) August 26, 2025

Wow, CNN probably had that headline written for several days.

I didn’t know @TheDemocrats was right-wing. — Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) August 27, 2025

The Dems will be surprised to discover that CNN included them among the "right-wing" critics of Cracker Barrel's backfired rebranding effort.

Since when was the DNC “right-wing”? pic.twitter.com/Hc09j0Nw8C — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 26, 2025

Yes, right wing backlash.https://t.co/MHmS3jspLI



What exactly would you say it is you do around here? It's certainly not the news. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 27, 2025

THIS. Is CNN.

