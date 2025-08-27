CNN Made THIS the Spin Anyway After Cracker Barrel Management Caved to Bipartisan Criticism

AP Reports Trump Has Seized Upon Americans' High Level of Concern About Big...
Doug P. | 9:59 AM on August 27, 2025
Journalism meme

As we told you a few days ago, Cracker Barrel's rebrand brought with it a rare show of bipartisanship with all sides slamming the change. A bit of unity ensued: 

Eventually the backlash was so intense that the company put out a statement that included "we said we would listen, and we did." That was after the Cracker Barrel CEO didn't listen and made the change anyway: 

Add it all up and CNN just couldn't help themselves: 

Wow, CNN probably had that headline written for several days. 

The Dems will be surprised to discover that CNN included them among the "right-wing" critics of Cracker Barrel's backfired rebranding effort. 

THIS. Is CNN.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the dishonest Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

