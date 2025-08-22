BIPARTISAN: Cracker Barrel's Rebrand Is SO UNPOPULAR It's Briefly United Republicans and Democrats

Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel, best known for its folksy, cluttered, Meemaw's attic vibe, recently rebranded, changing its logo and remodeling restaurants for a more 'contemporary' look. Conservatives were very vocal in their displeasure of the changes, and some epic memes were born.

It seems the disapproval transcends partisan lines, however. And brace yourselves, Twitchy readers, because this writer is going to say something she's never said before (and likely never will again): the Democrats are right this time.

We think the Cracker Barrel rebrand sucks too pic.twitter.com/XSzZcVQVd0 — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 21, 2025

Yeah, it felt weird to write that.

Be careful with posts like this. Your base might start to think there are things about America you actually like. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 21, 2025

Somewhere, a green-haired non-binary YouTuber is crying into they/them's soy latte.

Bipartisanship? In 2025? — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) August 22, 2025

The Cracker Barrel rebrand is so bad it united the country for a brief, shining moment.

This writer laughed out loud. Well done.

The Cracker Barrel rebrand did what Pepsi and Kendall Jenner couldn’t do— bring our nation together. pic.twitter.com/BykZGMA8oM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 22, 2025

Unity!

This has to be a failed attempt at irony or sarcasm, I don't know--Dems don't do humor well, but no way are they suddenly not wrong about something. — Deb Heine (@NiceDeb) August 22, 2025

We know -- seeing Democrats be normal throws off your entire worldview, doesn't it?

Later generations would learn that this was the unexpected end of the era of negative polarization that marked the period from 2009 to 2025. https://t.co/Iqx5M3rk9U — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) August 21, 2025

Grad school papers will be written about this.

Hahahahahaha.

I liked this post and now I feel dirty https://t.co/niWpSZu5mC — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) August 22, 2025

Same, girl. Same.

Heh.

This is actually the least cringe tweet I've seen from Democrats in a long time.



Good job. https://t.co/TbwqZuf9Ui — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) August 21, 2025

In fairness, that's a really low bar, but yes.

The Overton Window is shifting. This may look small. But this is a gigantic victory for America. https://t.co/MagRUllkML pic.twitter.com/gQorLa4EzK — John Locke (@WellitHappened1) August 22, 2025

Quite possibly.

Imagine botching a rebrand so badly that you unite a fractured nation. Impressive. https://t.co/KUknk42KgF pic.twitter.com/0ZVDrRtbsk — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) August 22, 2025

Most impressive.

It's a bad night to be a creative on the Cracker Barrel account. https://t.co/NwBf4CeYnz — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) August 22, 2025

It sure is.

wow we really need to capture this bipartisan moment https://t.co/nbvGoSCEWl — Christine Rousselle (@crousselle) August 22, 2025

This moment will not last long. Enjoy it.

