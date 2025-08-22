BIPARTISAN: Cracker Barrel's Rebrand Is SO UNPOPULAR It's Briefly United Republicans and Democrats

In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 22, 2025
ImgFlip

Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel, best known for its folksy, cluttered, Meemaw's attic vibe, recently rebranded, changing its logo and remodeling restaurants for a more 'contemporary' look. Conservatives were very vocal in their displeasure of the changes, and some epic memes were born.

It seems the disapproval transcends partisan lines, however. And brace yourselves, Twitchy readers, because this writer is going to say something she's never said before (and likely never will again): the Democrats are right this time.

Yeah, it felt weird to write that.

Somewhere, a green-haired non-binary YouTuber is crying into they/them's soy latte.

The Cracker Barrel rebrand is so bad it united the country for a brief, shining moment.

This writer laughed out loud. Well done.

Unity!

We know -- seeing Democrats be normal throws off your entire worldview, doesn't it?

Grad school papers will be written about this.

Hahahahahaha.

Same, girl. Same.

Heh.

In fairness, that's a really low bar, but yes.

Quite possibly.

Most impressive.

It sure is.

This moment will not last long. Enjoy it.

