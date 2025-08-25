DNC Meeting Speaker Asks Dems NOT to Take the Bait About These Crimes...
Dems Issue Threat of Maryland Governor Redrawing Congressional Maps (Yeah, About That...)

Bill Melugin Notes CNN's Determined to Ensure 'the Maryland Man Brand Lives On'

Doug P. | 4:50 PM on August 25, 2025
It must be nice to be working in the lib media and not really caring that your headline spins about illegal aliens have turned into "journalism" cliches. One of the biggest examples of that has been all the times the press has reported about "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The media's also gone with "childrens' chaplain" and "Alabama social worker" for friendly talking points about illegals that ICE has detained. 

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal was recently thrilled by news that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was being released from criminal custody and was on his way to Maryland, but she certainly wasn't happy about the follow-up story:

However, Rep. Jayapal might be happy to know that the media will keep the original spin alive as long as possible. Fox News' Bill Melugin couldn't help but notice CNN's take on the story: 

They just keep pushing "Maryland man" and "unlawfully deported" and the Dems couldn't have asked for more: 

They couldn't be more predictable.

If Garcia ends up in Uganda maybe Zohran Mamdani can see to it that he can stay at his parents' spread there. 

Will Sen. Van Hollen have time for one last margarita with him? Stay tuned!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while dishonestly pushing the preferred Democrat narratives (like the "Maryland man"). 

