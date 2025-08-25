Bill Melugin Notes CNN's Determined to Ensure 'the Maryland Man Brand Lives On'

It must be nice to be working in the lib media and not really caring that your headline spins about illegal aliens have turned into "journalism" cliches. One of the biggest examples of that has been all the times the press has reported about "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The media's also gone with "childrens' chaplain" and "Alabama social worker" for friendly talking points about illegals that ICE has detained.

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal was recently thrilled by news that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was being released from criminal custody and was on his way to Maryland, but she certainly wasn't happy about the follow-up story:

BREAKING: ICE informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia that he may be deported to Uganda, less than 24 hours after being released from federal custody. https://t.co/o6P6XaBamk — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 23, 2025

However, Rep. Jayapal might be happy to know that the media will keep the original spin alive as long as possible. Fox News' Bill Melugin couldn't help but notice CNN's take on the story:

The Maryland man brand lives on! https://t.co/mF0NapW0qs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 25, 2025

They just keep pushing "Maryland man" and "unlawfully deported" and the Dems couldn't have asked for more:

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was unlawfully deported to El Salvador earlier this year, has been taken into ICE custodyhttps://t.co/Bn0SOTBYbJ — CNN (@CNN) August 25, 2025

They couldn't be more predictable.

. . . and will even after he becomes the Uganda man. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 25, 2025

If Garcia ends up in Uganda maybe Zohran Mamdani can see to it that he can stay at his parents' spread there.

Will Sen. Van Hollen have time for one last margarita with him? Stay tuned!

