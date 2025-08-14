When You've Lost MSNBC: 'Morning Joe' Cites Poll That SINKS Dem Narrative About DC Crime

Yesterday we watched in amazement as MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and Chris Matthews had an epiphany about Democrats who automatically take the side opposite of wherever President Trump is on any issue: It can and did backfire.

Yes indeed, Trump's temporary federalization of Washington, DC law enforcement had Democrats coming out in droves to basically defend violent crime. Brzezinski said "it's a trap," but it is in fact just a result of the Dems insisting on defending insane policies.

Today on "Morning Joe" the pleading with Democrats to stop being nuts continued, and the "crime rate is way down" talking points on the Left just don't match up with reality. Joe Scarborough pointed that out, citing a Washington Post poll a few months ago:

MORNING JOE SCORCHES DEMOCRATS ON D.C. CRIME DENIAL: "91% of Washington residents say crime is a problem... with black residents and lower-income residents significantly more worried about crime than white residents and those with higher incomes." pic.twitter.com/5USpFzj3hL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 14, 2025

This week Sen. Chuck Schumer said he walks around DC all the time and feels completely safe, but maybe that has something to do with the fact that he has a Capitol Police security detail because he's a Senate leader. Others aren't that fortunate.

I worked in DC for years and there is NO WAY anyone can tell you it's safe in any way and not be lying. The place is a war zone. And has been for decades. — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) August 14, 2025

It’s like they’re desperate to get on the 20% side of yet another 80/20 issue. https://t.co/oNG2gflrJr — stevemur (@stevemur) August 14, 2025

The Dems have been prioritizing criminal illegals, men competing in women's sports and now supporting crime in DC. They've had quite a year.

The remaining nine percent work in the media or for Dem lawmakers https://t.co/czPgXqRIF3 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 14, 2025

No doubt. But it's absolutely amazing how many people would apparently rather be carjacked, beaten and robbed instead of admit that Trump's right about crime in Washington, DC.

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again and even MSNBC can't go along with the Democrats' BS on this issue.

