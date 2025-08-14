VIP
When You've Lost MSNBC: 'Morning Joe' Cites Poll That SINKS Dem Narrative About DC Crime

Doug P. | 10:55 AM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday we watched in amazement as MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and Chris Matthews had an epiphany about Democrats who automatically take the side opposite of wherever President Trump is on any issue: It can and did backfire. 

Yes indeed, Trump's temporary federalization of Washington, DC law enforcement had Democrats coming out in droves to basically defend violent crime. Brzezinski said "it's a trap," but it is in fact just a result of the Dems insisting on defending insane policies. 

Today on "Morning Joe" the pleading with Democrats to stop being nuts continued, and the "crime rate is way down" talking points on the Left just don't match up with reality. Joe Scarborough pointed that out, citing a Washington Post poll a few months ago: 

This week Sen. Chuck Schumer said he walks around DC all the time and feels completely safe, but maybe that has something to do with the fact that he has a Capitol Police security detail because he's a Senate leader. Others aren't that fortunate. 

The Dems have been prioritizing criminal illegals, men competing in women's sports and now supporting crime in DC. They've had quite a year. 

No doubt. But it's absolutely amazing how many people would apparently rather be carjacked, beaten and robbed instead of admit that Trump's right about crime in Washington, DC. 

*****

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again and even MSNBC can't go along with the Democrats' BS on this issue.

