Dem Chuck Schumer Says He Feels Safe in D.C. and Those Who Claim It’s Unsafe Are ‘Full of It!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

When it comes to those suffering from violent crime in Washington, D.C., Democrats are not passing up any opportunities to show how uncaring, elitist, and out of touch they are. Senator Chuck Schumer had his chance and ran with it, declaring that not only are the streets safe, but if you disagree, you’re ’full of it.’ Bravo, Chuck! Bravo!

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

The Baileys are an imaginary family that Schumer has been treating as real for decades. He references them when trying to push Democrat policies.

Schumer is no one to judge what is or is not safe, especially after sharing pics of himself grilling raw hamburgers with cheese on them. 

Yes, but they were afraid to come into New York from Long Island. Schumer slammed the phone down after telling them they were ‘full of it!’ They didn't mind because they are imaginary.

Schumer seems to forget (or doesn’t care) that average people don’t have armed protection with them everywhere they go.

Nah, that’s just his taxpayer-funded security detail. The Baileys know better than to walk the streets in D.C., especially after dark.

Commenters can’t believe the absurd things Democrats are saying just because they’re mad that Trump is trying to make D.C. safer.

The Democrats can’t help themselves; they have to oppose Trump no matter what he says or does. Their constituents are just collateral damage in their war against Trump, reality, and common sense.

