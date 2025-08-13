Dem Chuck Schumer Says He Feels Safe in D.C. and Those Who Claim It’s Unsafe Are ‘Full of It!’

When it comes to those suffering from violent crime in Washington, D.C., Democrats are not passing up any opportunities to show how uncaring, elitist, and out of touch they are. Senator Chuck Schumer had his chance and ran with it, declaring that not only are the streets safe, but if you disagree, you’re ’full of it.’ Bravo, Chuck! Bravo!

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Chuck Schumer says he feels perfectly safe walking around DC and that people claiming it’s unsafe are "full of it." pic.twitter.com/hhZetFGRH4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

This guy is living in an MSNBC world, totally outside of reality. Unbelievable! — RD (@rodericdeane) August 13, 2025

It’s so bad the Baileys won’t visit — Ozarky (@patrickparish) August 13, 2025

The Baileys are an imaginary family that Schumer has been treating as real for decades. He references them when trying to push Democrat policies.

Schumer is no one to judge what is or is not safe, especially after sharing pics of himself grilling raw hamburgers with cheese on them.

Well we feel unsafe around Chuck Schumer pic.twitter.com/3JcNQxnfTz — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) August 13, 2025

The man who puts slices of cheese on raw hamburger patties shouldn't be telling people what's safe. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) August 13, 2025

Chuck clearly has no business lecturing anyone on their personal safety — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

I wonder if he was grilling for the Baileys. — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) August 13, 2025

Yes, but they were afraid to come into New York from Long Island. Schumer slammed the phone down after telling them they were ‘full of it!’ They didn't mind because they are imaginary.

Schumer seems to forget (or doesn’t care) that average people don’t have armed protection with them everywhere they go.

Chuck Schumer feels "perfectly safe" walking around DC with his security detail 🙄 pic.twitter.com/vLtBVg0480 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) August 13, 2025

He left that part out. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

He has "The Baileys" protecting him and he walks around DC in underground tunnels. — HEY LEW, DON'T BE AN IDIOT! (@shoomdini) August 13, 2025

Nah, that’s just his taxpayer-funded security detail. The Baileys know better than to walk the streets in D.C., especially after dark.

Commenters can’t believe the absurd things Democrats are saying just because they’re mad that Trump is trying to make D.C. safer.

That’s a pretty insensitive thing to say. A lot of people have gotten m*rdered in DC. Shame on Schumer. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2025

Advertisement

People who have private drivers, private security details and/or live in guarded/gated communities offering up their opinions on local crime. Always a banger. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) August 13, 2025

Democrats should keep going down this road. Lecturing the common folk on how 'full of it’ they are about their personal safety is a surefire winning message. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

The Democrats can’t help themselves; they have to oppose Trump no matter what he says or does. Their constituents are just collateral damage in their war against Trump, reality, and common sense.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.