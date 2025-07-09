Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental...
John Brennan Went on MSNBC to Offer (Nervous and Laughable) Spin After FBI Announced Criminal Probe

Doug P. | 6:40 PM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

As we told you yesterday, the FBI announced that a criminal probe was being launched into former CIA director John Brennan and ex FBI director and cryptic beach shell enthusiast James Comey. 

When it comes to Brennan, you might think that from this point forward his lawyers might have told him to not make any public statements until the situation is resolved, but instead he went on MSNBC to make his usual comical claims about being unbiased and correct in his past assessments. 

Brennan now says he just can't understand why in the world the FBI might be looking into his totally honest and unbiased actions in the past: 

Trump should just "get over it," Brennan said: 

Brennan claiming to be "apolitical" and "nonpartisan"? This guy should be a comedian. Also we doubt that Trump will "get over" Brennan's (or Comey's) actions in the past. 

Now that he's under investigation the fact that he ran to MSNBC for more softball interviews where he could set up the spin going forward speaks volumes. 

If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No Further Than THIS Story
Amy Curtis
It's really amazing that Brennan (and others for that matter) are still clinging to the "Russia collusion" ship that sank many years ago. 

He certainly doesn't seem happy about what might happen next. The FA phase is over, and the FO era has begun.

Brennan got his security clearance stripped when Trump took office so now he can only try and imagine what might be happening behind the scenes. Pass the popcorn. 

It's also worth noting that Brennan is not one of the people who received an preemptive pardon from Joe Biden's autopen. 

