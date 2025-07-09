John Brennan Went on MSNBC to Offer (Nervous and Laughable) Spin After FBI Announced Criminal Probe

As we told you yesterday, the FBI announced that a criminal probe was being launched into former CIA director John Brennan and ex FBI director and cryptic beach shell enthusiast James Comey.

Advertisement

When it comes to Brennan, you might think that from this point forward his lawyers might have told him to not make any public statements until the situation is resolved, but instead he went on MSNBC to make his usual comical claims about being unbiased and correct in his past assessments.

Brennan now says he just can't understand why in the world the FBI might be looking into his totally honest and unbiased actions in the past:

🚨NEW — John Brennan says he's "clueless" about what he's being investigated for.



"The people who actually work this...the ones who put together the intelligence community assessment...showed the best of what the intelligence community and what CIA is made of!"



"I am clueless… pic.twitter.com/wuKqiQYqFy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 9, 2025

Trump should just "get over it," Brennan said:

John Brennan responds to DOJ investigation, tells Trump to “get over it."



Says Russian election interference reviews "were done in an apolitical and nonpartisan fashion." pic.twitter.com/VRa4cZ0uj9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

Brennan claiming to be "apolitical" and "nonpartisan"? This guy should be a comedian. Also we doubt that Trump will "get over" Brennan's (or Comey's) actions in the past.

Now that he's under investigation the fact that he ran to MSNBC for more softball interviews where he could set up the spin going forward speaks volumes.

Whoa. Anyone in this position would not be doing media hits, unless it’s really bad. — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) July 9, 2025

Called it last night. lol pic.twitter.com/NIVL9tpGs7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

It's really amazing that Brennan (and others for that matter) are still clinging to the "Russia collusion" ship that sank many years ago.

He can feel the walls closing in; you can hear it in his voice. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 9, 2025

He certainly doesn't seem happy about what might happen next. The FA phase is over, and the FO era has begun.

Brennan just claimed - again - that Putin tried to “help” Donald Trump, a lie for which the only evidence that has ever existed is the Steele Dossier. The guy is still lying about intelligence to this day. https://t.co/2fXBIdzZLs — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) July 9, 2025

Brennan got his security clearance stripped when Trump took office so now he can only try and imagine what might be happening behind the scenes. Pass the popcorn.

It's also worth noting that Brennan is not one of the people who received an preemptive pardon from Joe Biden's autopen.