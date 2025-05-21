CBS News Report About Attempts to Shield Biden's Mental Lapses Collides With Their...
UK Woman Given 31-Month Sentence for Online Rant About Migrants
The Constitution, Not SCOTUS, Allows Trump to Strip Migrant Legal Protections
Rep. Maxwell Frost Not Happy About Wrongful Death Settlement With Ashli Babbitt’s Family

James Comey's Shell Spin for Colbert Would Mean the Ex FBI Director Is THIS Clueless

Doug P. | 10:45 AM on May 21, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Former FBI Director James Comey is now on a media tour hawking his latest book and is also getting questions about the "8647" post he put on Instagram but soon deleted. Comey at the time provided this excuse:

The former FBI Director was unfamiliar with how that number can be interpreted? Comey provided a similar explanation on MSNBC earlier this week.

Last night on the Colbert show, Comey stuck to that story and of course the host didn't provide much pushback at all:

BS detected!

Megyn Kelly is searching for anybody who actually believes Comey's excuse:

It sure was an incredible coincidence considering the timing of Comey's book release. 

Perhaps Comey was trying to sell a couple extra copies to the TDS crowd. 

Yep, they know exactly what they're doing.

The fact that Comey would rather we just believe that the former head of the FBI is that absolutely clueless actually makes it even worse.

