James Comey's Shell Spin for Colbert Would Mean the Ex FBI Director Is THIS Clueless

Former FBI Director James Comey is now on a media tour hawking his latest book and is also getting questions about the "8647" post he put on Instagram but soon deleted. Comey at the time provided this excuse:

Comey deleted his threat against President Trump and posted a statement claiming he just randomly stumbled across Trump derangement syndrome shell art and had no idea what it meant.



Yes, I'm sure the guy who once ran the FBI was just clueless on this one. pic.twitter.com/CjtJIzIxDL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 15, 2025

The former FBI Director was unfamiliar with how that number can be interpreted? Comey provided a similar explanation on MSNBC earlier this week.

Last night on the Colbert show, Comey stuck to that story and of course the host didn't provide much pushback at all:

🚨JAMES COMEY: “My wife and I were walking on the beach, and saw those numbers in shells on the beach...somebody else did it!” pic.twitter.com/LZ6GOX8inv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025

BS detected!

Megyn Kelly is searching for anybody who actually believes Comey's excuse:

Does anyone on earth believe this? https://t.co/rSB8jpujSi — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 21, 2025

It sure was an incredible coincidence considering the timing of Comey's book release.

He discovered the shells and went viral just in time to end up on the talk show circuit right as his book is being released. Uncanny coincidence. — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) May 21, 2025

Perhaps Comey was trying to sell a couple extra copies to the TDS crowd.

Not even subtle. This is a blatant effort by Colbert and Comey to push the same threat out to some unhinged lunatic.



Otherwise, why get a big color printout of the original "86 47" message? You can describe what happened.



Colbert repeatedly shows it to the far-left audience. https://t.co/7VGxhi7Jjl — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) May 21, 2025

Yep, they know exactly what they're doing.

The fact that Comey would rather we just believe that the former head of the FBI is that absolutely clueless actually makes it even worse.