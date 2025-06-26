Karoline Leavitt Contrasts Obama/Biden's Iran Nuke Strategy With Trump's (Guess Which Actually Worked)

Over the weekend when the news came that President Trump had OK'd strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities you just knew the Obama-era appeasers would be triggered, and that's exactly what happened.

Today Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine explained why the strikes were a success and took out Iran's nuke capabilities despite what some of the fake news media has been reporting.

But the contrast couldn't have been made more clear during today's White House briefing when Karoline Leavitt spelled out the Obama-Biden way of trying to limit the Iranian regime's nuclear program with the more direct Trump method. Watch:

.@PressSec: "The contrast in leadership could not be more clear. Barack Obama and Joe Biden sent pallets of cash—American taxpayer dollars—in a failed attempt to buy the Iranian regime’s compliance with a weak and ineffective deal. @POTUS sent a fleet of American war planes to… pic.twitter.com/JsFJ3HFVpU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 26, 2025

No pallets of cash were necessary this time and the goal was actually accomplished.

Exactly, strength matters. Appeasing Iran did nothing; real leadership means standing strong, not folding. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) June 26, 2025

Meanwhile the Democrats seem unhappy about all this, which must mean something good has happened again.

***

