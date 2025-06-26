VIP
CNN Defrosts Hunter Biden Laptop-Denier Leo Panetta to Go After Hegseth for ‘Politicizing...
Yamiche’s Math Meltdown: Spinning Nearly 2,500 Illegal Murderers and Rapists as ‘Only' 6%
Fetterman’s Patriotism Shocks Dems: Daring to Praise Operation Midnight Hammer and Not Hat...
Trump’s 2024 Triumph: Pew Research Reveals a Stunningly Diverse MAGA Surge That Flipped...
Narrator: But He WAS Picking Her Apart: Chris Cuomo Claims He's NOT Picking...
CNN’s 'Low Confidence' Cover-Up: Caught Red-Handed by Nicholas Fondacaro Scrubbing Their I...
VIP
'Look at the Hosts' Faces'! Brett McGurk Tells CNN Iran Nuke Facility Is...
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of CNN Reporter's History of Pushing Fake...
Hegseth Burns Fake News: Explosive Report Debunks CNN
The Left Ruins EVERYTHING! The Atlantic Completely JUMPS the Shark, Tries Ruining Beloved...
CODEPINK Tries Picking a Fight with DataRepublican for Calling Them Out Over China,...
Potato Panic! Brian Stelter Hilariously Attempts Damage Control in Wake of CNN’s Iranian...
Megyn Kelly Wallops CNN Over What They're NOT Revealing While Desperately Doubling Down
Christine Pelosi Tries Backtracking, Deletes HEARTLESS Post She Sent Andrew Kaczynski Abou...

Karoline Leavitt Contrasts Obama/Biden's Iran Nuke Strategy With Trump's (Guess Which Actually Worked)

Doug P. | 4:07 PM on June 26, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

Over the weekend when the news came that President Trump had OK'd strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities you just knew the Obama-era appeasers would be triggered, and that's exactly what happened

Advertisement

Today Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine explained why the strikes were a success and took out Iran's nuke capabilities despite what some of the fake news media has been reporting. 

But the contrast couldn't have been made more clear during today's White House briefing when Karoline Leavitt spelled out the Obama-Biden way of trying to limit the Iranian regime's nuclear program with the more direct Trump method. Watch: 

No pallets of cash were necessary this time and the goal was actually accomplished. 

Meanwhile the Democrats seem unhappy about all this, which must mean something good has happened again.

***

Related:

Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of CNN Reporter's History of Pushing Fake News and OUCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CODEPINK Tries Picking a Fight with DataRepublican for Calling Them Out Over China, and WOW That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Yamiche’s Math Meltdown: Spinning Nearly 2,500 Illegal Murderers and Rapists as ‘Only' 6%
justmindy
CNN’s 'Low Confidence' Cover-Up: Caught Red-Handed by Nicholas Fondacaro Scrubbing Their Iran Strike Flub
justmindy
Trump’s 2024 Triumph: Pew Research Reveals a Stunningly Diverse MAGA Surge That Flipped the Script
justmindy
Fetterman’s Patriotism Shocks Dems: Daring to Praise Operation Midnight Hammer and Not Hating Republicans
justmindy
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of CNN Reporter's History of Pushing Fake News and OUCH
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CODEPINK Tries Picking a Fight with DataRepublican for Calling Them Out Over China, and WOW That Was DUMB Sam J.
Advertisement