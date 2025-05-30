VIP
Dem Rep. Chuy Garcia Might Set a Ratio Record for This Hugely Dishonest Post About 'Fired' Elon Musk

Doug P. | 1:20 PM on May 30, 2025
ImgFlip

Elon Musk came on board with President Trump as a special government employee and had always planned to depart after a maximum of 130 days, but because the Democrats can't help but be incredibly dishonest, they're putting a dishonest spin on the story.

Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver said that Musk is "skulking away in disgrace." Speaking of disgraces, has she assaulted any law enforcement officers lately? Sen. Mark Warner said Musk has been "kicked to the curb," and journo Chuck Todd said Musk is "slinking away" from the Trump administration. These people couldn't have been more predictable:

In this post from Rep. Chuy Garcia, the Illinois Democrat clearly tried to eclipse the dishonesty in Musk takes from his fellow lefties. Nothing makes a Democrat more furious than somebody who worked to root out waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government:

CRUEL and Embarrassing: Biden Speaks for 1st Time Since Cancer Diagnosis and All We Can Say Is WOOF (Vid)
Sam J.
That's not true and Garcia probably even knows it.

Other than the lies the thing that most sticks out about that post is the ratio.

This is impressive and deserved: 

Congratulations, congressman!

