Dem Rep. Chuy Garcia Might Set a Ratio Record for This Hugely Dishonest Post About 'Fired' Elon Musk

Elon Musk came on board with President Trump as a special government employee and had always planned to depart after a maximum of 130 days, but because the Democrats can't help but be incredibly dishonest, they're putting a dishonest spin on the story.

Advertisement

Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver said that Musk is "skulking away in disgrace." Speaking of disgraces, has she assaulted any law enforcement officers lately? Sen. Mark Warner said Musk has been "kicked to the curb," and journo Chuck Todd said Musk is "slinking away" from the Trump administration. These people couldn't have been more predictable:

In the coming days, legacy media will try to convince you that President Trump and Elon Musk are no longer friends and that’s why Musk left.



What they won’t tell you is that Elon was a Special Government Employee, limited to 130 days of service and that term ends tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/blNzVm9Gnd — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 29, 2025

In this post from Rep. Chuy Garcia, the Illinois Democrat clearly tried to eclipse the dishonesty in Musk takes from his fellow lefties. Nothing makes a Democrat more furious than somebody who worked to root out waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government:

Elon Musk has finally been fired. He created chaos, confusion, and pain for more than 120K Americans who lost their jobs, all while using the government to enrich himself.

But he’s not off the hook yet–we’ll keep pushing to hold him accountable. https://t.co/inrBftccbZ — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) May 29, 2025

That's not true and Garcia probably even knows it.

He wasn’t fired dumba$$ — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) May 30, 2025

Other than the lies the thing that most sticks out about that post is the ratio.

🤣🤣🤣 an 8/1 ratio!



Read the room, dufus. — @SudzyBoo (@sudzyboo) May 30, 2025

Look at this ratio. Feel the shame. — cameron🇺🇸 (@cameron8digi) May 30, 2025

Here for the ratio. Pathetic liar. — TheBeerBrewer (@ATLBeerBrewer) May 30, 2025

This is impressive and deserved:

Congratulations, congressman!