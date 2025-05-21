Pulitzer Watch! The Independent Changes Subject From Genocide to Trump's Hair After WH Meeting

As we told you earlier, President Trump hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House today. During the meeting and in front of reporters, Trump had the lights dimmed and then showed Ramaphosa a several minute video of the genocide taking place in his country, all while shaming the media for remaining largely silent about it (as a matter of fact, the MSM is calling it some version of an "unsubstantiated claim"). It's not:

The South African Minister of Agriculture is confirming now in the Oval Office that white farmers are being killed and that it’s a serious problem — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 21, 2025

Other media outlets are distracting from the crux of what Trump was talking about in their own ways.

Trump showed the South African president a video about genocide taking place in his country, and this is what The Independent went with:

Trump’s bald spot during Oval Office meeting draws laughter on social mediahttps://t.co/J0HpsqjIJq — The Independent (@Independent) May 21, 2025

You know who else had a small bald spot!

This story was apparently worth repeated promotion on social media:

Trump’s bald spot during Oval Office meeting draws laughter on social media https://t.co/WdRWRlwiZ6 pic.twitter.com/RyXjkdJzqx — The Independent (@Independent) May 21, 2025

When you hate Trump so much you're willing to overlook a genocide but not some online mockery over an invented issue, you might have TDS.

And they wonder why "journalism" has been covered on a gurney wearing a toe tag for quite a while now.

The hard news we've come to expect from today's media https://t.co/aZuhn8Sbe2 — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) May 21, 2025

Unfortunately it's really not very surprising, which means The Independent will probably be awarded a Pulitzer for that story.

Anything on the genocide or just reporting on a bald spot? — Howie (@HowieLongggg) May 21, 2025

Did we get those kinds of hard-hitting stories during previous administrations?

Wow, Trump's really getting bal... oh wait that's not Trump.