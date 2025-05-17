Flashback: Kamala Harris' Slams on Robert Hur Were WEAPONS GRADE Projection

In February of last year when Robert Hur's report on Biden was released, the Democrats immediately trashed the special prosecutor who basically concluded that the president would be considered too feeble to stand trial and therefore no charges were recommended.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with Rep. Adam Schiff and others badmouthed Hur publicly, all while the media called stories and videos showing Biden's decline "misinformation" and "cheap fakes." It was a coverup attempt for the ages.

This week audio from portions of Hur's interview with Biden were released showing that if anything the special counsel seriously downplayed the severity of the president's cognitive state. The Democrats last year were attacking Hur anyway.

Kamala Harris, who the Democrats made their party's nominee after the debate confirmed that the "misinformation" about Biden was true (and then some) also slammed Hur. Watch this video via @WesternLensman:

This is some serious weapons grade projection:

“The comments that were made by that prosecutor: gratuitous, inaccurate and inappropriate." “The way that the president's demeanor in that report was characterized could not be more wrong on the facts." “When it comes to the role and responsibility of a prosecutor in a situation like that, we should expect that there would be a higher level of integrity than what we saw."

"We should expect a higher level of integrity than what we saw."

Yeah, we agree, Kamala -- except not for the reasons you think.

Harris' political career should be over. But is it? Being a serial liar seems to be a resume enhancer in certain areas.