Trump Responds to Ex FBI Director (and 'Dirty Cop') James Comey's Now Deleted '86 47' Photo

VIP
Doug P. | 9:55 AM on May 16, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Yesterday, former FBI Director James Comey was walking along a beach and apparently happened upon a cryptic message in a "cool shell formation" that just coincidentally aligns with his feelings about President Trump. Comey posted the picture to Instagram

Well, maybe everybody else knew what Comey was trying to say, because he soon deleted that and posted the following explanation: 

Sure, Jim -- tell that to Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel and the Secret Service, because that post caught the attention of all of them

Fox News' Bret Baier asked President Trump about Comey's deleted post and he responded this way: 

Of course Comey knew what that meant. Unless we're to believe the country once had an FBI director incapable of connecting those kinds of dots.

Comey has a book coming out soon so maybe this was all just a way to get some attention.

Sounds like that book was written with the intention of selling several copies -- all to MSNBC hosts.

