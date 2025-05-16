Trump Responds to Ex FBI Director (and 'Dirty Cop') James Comey's Now Deleted '86 47' Photo

Yesterday, former FBI Director James Comey was walking along a beach and apparently happened upon a cryptic message in a "cool shell formation" that just coincidentally aligns with his feelings about President Trump. Comey posted the picture to Instagram:

What is former FBI Director James Comey trying to say here, exactly? pic.twitter.com/6wzFLWfqWH — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 15, 2025

Well, maybe everybody else knew what Comey was trying to say, because he soon deleted that and posted the following explanation:

New post from James Comey. pic.twitter.com/eqZoEsyHJJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 15, 2025

Sure, Jim -- tell that to Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel and the Secret Service, because that post caught the attention of all of them.

Fox News' Bret Baier asked President Trump about Comey's deleted post and he responded this way:

🚨 @POTUS on former FBI Director James Comey's "86 47" threat: "He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant ... That meant 'assassination.'" pic.twitter.com/LfOHKfSOFa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 16, 2025

Of course Comey knew what that meant. Unless we're to believe the country once had an FBI director incapable of connecting those kinds of dots.

Comey acting confused about “86” is like Pablo Escobar claiming he thought “blow” meant air freshener. You don’t run the FBI for years and suddenly go full Golden Retriever. He knows. And he’s dirty. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 16, 2025

"He's a dirty cop"



Yes. James Comey is one of the dirtiest. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 16, 2025

Apology not accepted https://t.co/VYze1q3Y1m — Kim Miller (@millerkim34) May 16, 2025

Comey has a book coming out soon so maybe this was all just a way to get some attention.

Nice from Publishers Weekly. Out Tuesday May 20. pic.twitter.com/iBniwnlqIR — James Comey (@Comey) May 15, 2025

Sounds like that book was written with the intention of selling several copies -- all to MSNBC hosts.