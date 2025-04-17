'Well Said!' Here's ANOTHER Letitia James Post That's Aging Like Milk In the Summer Sun

Yesterday New York Attorney General and chronic TDS sufferer Letitia James' "nobody is above the law" lectures to Donald Trump instantly turned into the latest examples of Democrat projection.

James is having a meltdown because she's now facing potential criminal charges for mortgage fraud (oh the irony).

New York Attorney General Letitia James was hit with a federal criminal referral for instances of alleged mortgage fraud on Tuesday, according to a letter obtained by The Post. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte sent the missive to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche, alleging that James had “falsified records” to get home loans for a property in Virginia that she claimed was her “principal residence” in 2023 — while still serving as a New York state prosecutor. That occurred in late August 2023, weeks before James began her civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization for over-inflating the values of many of its properties, which ended in a $454 million judgment.

James has some tweets from early last year directed at Trump that are already aging badly and it might get even worse.

Clay Travis was among those highlighting this doozy:

Indeed!

Maybe the Justice Department could pull a quote from this tweet for any potential formal charges.

When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of hardworking people.



Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them.



There simply cannot be different rules for different people. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 16, 2024

So often the politicians and public officials preaching against "different rules for different people" expect to be the ones living under different rules.

These words should be cited in the coming federal indictment you will face for criminally defrauding your mortgage lenders.



As you have said many times, ‘no one is above the law.’



Isn’t it rich!?! https://t.co/OESe1hClap — Jim Phipps (@JimPhippsPro) April 17, 2025

Wouldn't that be fun!?

This didn't age very well did it? 😭 — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) April 16, 2025

Depending on how all this plays out it might even age worse before too long.