Greg Gutfeld Rattles Off Insane List of Dem/Media Priorities (and They AREN'T Law-Abiding Citizens)

This week we've seen one of the most recent examples of the Democrats and media showing where their true priorities are, and let's just say that law-abiding Americans are not anywhere near the top of that list.

Yesterday Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen went to El Salvador in an attempt to meet with a deported illegal while at the same time the mother of Rachel Morin, who was murdered by a criminal illegal, slammed the senator from her state for his twisted focus of concern.

Meanwhile, the media's helping the Dems push a preferred narrative via their "Maryland man" headlines about the person who is actually an "El Salvador man" who was in the U.S. illegally. The U.S. State Department and DOJ also have proof that he's an MS-13 gang member. The Democrats want everybody to believe he's Mr. Rogers.

Add it all up, throw in several more examples of Democrat and media "priorities" and Greg Gutfeld had a segment explaining why the Dems should never win another election. Watch:

Gutfeld 🎤🖐️- F’in democrats never disappoint and always pick the wrong side @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/63DJ0ZSKZH — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) April 16, 2025

NAILED it. The congressional Democrats should watch that but they're too busy picking the "20" side of 80/20 issues.

democrats are exposed https://t.co/5dWPyTqZz3 — anthonywest PROUD (@anthonywest2022) April 17, 2025

Not only was Kilmar Abrego Garcia in the country illegally, he's also faced complaints of domestic abuse and was detained on suspicion of human trafficking but later released by the Biden administration, and the Dems STILL are going all-in to support his return to the U.S. This is one of the people Joe Biden once referred to as "model citizens."

That’s why their approval rate is in the toilet. — Xatanah (@xatanah1) April 16, 2025

The Left appears determined to make it stay there.