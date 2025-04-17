Sooo, ABOUT That Illegal 'Maryland Dad' Democrats LOVE, Here's NEW Info About Him...
'Constituent' Clowns: One Week After Begging for Credibility, Axios Shows Why They Deserve...
Micro? It’s Time to Go Macro as Tiffany Cross Does an On-Air Pivot...
Dem Threatens to Invade El Salvador with Grandstanding Senators Until They See Deported...
Scott Jennings Says Dems Expending All Their Energy on Illegal Aliens is Playing...
Fox News Has a Copy of the Petition for a Protective Order Filed...
VIP
Faculty Member Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Student for Wearing MAGA Cap
Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offen...
President Trump Reflects on Christ's Sacrifice and Resurrection in Moving Easter Address (...
Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody
VIP
Forced Diversity Is a (D)ictatorship
Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to...
MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison
Melinda Gates Joins CNN to Whine That Her Granddaughters Don't Have As Many...

Greg Gutfeld Rattles Off Insane List of Dem/Media Priorities (and They AREN'T Law-Abiding Citizens)

Doug P. | 9:19 AM on April 17, 2025
Screenshot via Fox News

This week we've seen one of the most recent examples of the Democrats and media showing where their true priorities are, and let's just say that law-abiding Americans are not anywhere near the top of that list.

Advertisement

Yesterday Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen went to El Salvador in an attempt to meet with a deported illegal while at the same time the mother of Rachel Morin, who was murdered by a criminal illegal, slammed the senator from her state for his twisted focus of concern.

Meanwhile, the media's helping the Dems push a preferred narrative via their "Maryland man" headlines about the person who is actually an "El Salvador man" who was in the U.S. illegally. The U.S. State Department and DOJ also have proof that he's an MS-13 gang member. The Democrats want everybody to believe he's Mr. Rogers.

Add it all up, throw in several more examples of Democrat and media "priorities" and Greg Gutfeld had a segment explaining why the Dems should never win another election. Watch:

Recommended

Sex Trafficking, Violence, and Drugs, OH MY! So, ABOUT That Illegal 'Maryland Dad' Dems Are Fighting For
Sam J.
Advertisement

NAILED it. The congressional Democrats should watch that but they're too busy picking the "20" side of 80/20 issues.

Not only was Kilmar Abrego Garcia in the country illegally, he's also faced complaints of domestic abuse and was detained on suspicion of human trafficking but later released by the Biden administration, and the Dems STILL are going all-in to support his return to the U.S. This is one of the people Joe Biden once referred to as "model citizens."

The Left appears determined to make it stay there.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sex Trafficking, Violence, and Drugs, OH MY! So, ABOUT That Illegal 'Maryland Dad' Dems Are Fighting For
Sam J.
'Constituent' Clowns: One Week After Begging for Credibility, Axios Shows Why They Deserve NONE
Grateful Calvin
Fox News Has a Copy of the Petition for a Protective Order Filed Against Kilmar Ábrego García by His Wife
Aaron Walker
Scott Jennings Says Dems Expending All Their Energy on Illegal Aliens is Playing Right into Trump’s Hands
Warren Squire
Dem Threatens to Invade El Salvador with Grandstanding Senators Until They See Deported Illegal Alien
Warren Squire
Micro? It’s Time to Go Macro as Tiffany Cross Does an On-Air Pivot from One Illegal Alien to ALL of Them
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sex Trafficking, Violence, and Drugs, OH MY! So, ABOUT That Illegal 'Maryland Dad' Dems Are Fighting For Sam J.
Advertisement