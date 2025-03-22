Here Are the Reasons Rosie O'Donnell Thinks Trump Probably Didn't Really Win the Election

The last time we checked in with Rosie O'Donnell she was saying that Donald Trump's victory in November proved the need to scrap the Electoral College (Trump won the "popular vote" too so it wouldn't have mattered anyway this time but nobody tell her).

Advertisement

O'Donnell's been so troubled by Trump winning a second term that she reportedly fled to Ireland, though the Prime Minister of that country doesn't seem to know who she is.

O'Donnell was interviewed recently and it's too bad she hadn't been on MSNBC on election night so she could have commiserated with the "journalists" on the Trump-hating cable net:

Rosie O’Donnell: I was on the “verge of crying” when Trump won. pic.twitter.com/1sl8sC56LI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2025

O'Donnell was on the verge of tears because she was trying to convince herself that Trump didn't really win.

What's that based on? Well, the little voices that live in O'Donnell's head that were rewriting history and giving Elon Musk much more power than he has:

Rosie O'Donnell: "I question why the first time in American history a President has won every swing state…and his largest donor is a man who owns and runs the internet."pic.twitter.com/3a8lILPSwS — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 22, 2025

Wait, Trump was the first president to win every swing state?

Reagan won every swing state — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) March 22, 2025

Trump winning every swing state was just a testament to what a lousy candidate Kamala Harris was, but O'Donnell's got an alternate reality to cover that one too: Harris might have actually won because she was having huge rallies while Trump couldn't fill arenas:

Rosie O’Donnell is questioning the results of the 2024 election and calling for an investigation, claiming that Trump is best friends with a man who “owns and runs the internet” and that Kamala Harris was “filling up stadiums with supporters,” while Trump “was not able to do… pic.twitter.com/UVEaWMPYtd — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 22, 2025

Sheer genius.

Yup. Elon “runs the internet” 🤣😂



Just as accurate as Al Gore inventing it 😘



“Democrat” HAS become a punch-line… 🤡🤡 — Steve Bash (@SteveBashMusic) March 22, 2025

But on the plus side...

So... she is making the case for paper ballots. Bravo. — Freedmans Journal (@FreedmanJournal) March 22, 2025

Based on O'Donnell's comments Trump and Musk should suggest switching to paper ballots just to send her completely over the edge.