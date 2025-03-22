Here Are the Reasons Rosie O'Donnell Thinks Trump Probably Didn't Really Win the Election

Eric Swalwell Gets BODY SLAMMED for Claiming Linda McMahon Will Make College Unaffordable
Doug P. | 2:11 PM on March 22, 2025
The last time we checked in with Rosie O'Donnell she was saying that Donald Trump's victory in November proved the need to scrap the Electoral College (Trump won the "popular vote" too so it wouldn't have mattered anyway this time but nobody tell her). 

O'Donnell's been so troubled by Trump winning a second term that she reportedly fled to Ireland, though the Prime Minister of that country doesn't seem to know who she is.

O'Donnell was interviewed recently and it's too bad she hadn't been on MSNBC on election night so she could have commiserated with the "journalists" on the Trump-hating cable net:

O'Donnell was on the verge of tears because she was trying to convince herself that Trump didn't really win.

What's that based on? Well, the little voices that live in O'Donnell's head that were rewriting history and giving Elon Musk much more power than he has: 

Wait, Trump was the first president to win every swing state?

Trump winning every swing state was just a testament to what a lousy candidate Kamala Harris was, but O'Donnell's got an alternate reality to cover that one too: Harris might have actually won because she was having huge rallies while Trump couldn't fill arenas:

Sheer genius.

But on the plus side...

Based on O'Donnell's comments Trump and Musk should suggest switching to paper ballots just to send her completely over the edge. 

