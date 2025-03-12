'Legend'! Tom Homan's Reaction to Lefty Loons Melting Down Right in Front of...
Trump Cracks Joke About Irish Prime Minister Not Knowing New Citizen Rosie O’Donnell

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

During a funny moment at the White House, a reporter asked the Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin how he felt about Rosie O’Donnell moving to his country. He said he never heard of her. Oh, to be so blessed! That's when President Donald Trump saw his opening and had us all laughing.

Here’s how it all went down. (WATCH)

He truly is the funniest president we’ve ever had.

You’ll recall that Trump is no fan of O’Donnell. He’s had a running feud with her going back more than a decade. Check this out. (WATCH)

Many commenters were wondering how O’Donnell became an Irish citizen so fast. The luck of the Irish played a role.

O’Donnell’s move has many posters wondering if America could set up a celebrity relocation or exchange program with other countries.

Most important is never letting her return. Despite moving to Ireland, Trump is still living rent-free in O’Donnell’s head. TDS will follow celebrities like O’Donnell no matter where they relocate. We can’t wait for the Irish Prime Minister to Google 'Rosie O’Donnell.' He’s in for such a surprise. She's yours now.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FUNNY IRELAND JOKE PRESS CONFERENCE ROSIE O'DONNELL

