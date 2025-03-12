Trump Cracks Joke About Irish Prime Minister Not Knowing New Citizen Rosie O’Donnell

During a funny moment at the White House, a reporter asked the Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin how he felt about Rosie O’Donnell moving to his country. He said he never heard of her. Oh, to be so blessed! That's when President Donald Trump saw his opening and had us all laughing.

Here’s how it all went down. (WATCH)

REPORTER: "Ireland is known for very happy, fun loving people ... Why in the world would you let Rosie O'Donnell move to Ireland!?"@POTUS: "Did you know you have Rosie O'Donnell? Do you know who she is?"



Taoiseach: .....@POTUS: "You're better off not knowing."



😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/TL9HpKw89i — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 12, 2025

Lolololololllllllllll I love him — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 12, 2025

He truly is the funniest president we’ve ever had.

You’ll recall that Trump is no fan of O’Donnell. He’s had a running feud with her going back more than a decade. Check this out. (WATCH)

Trump roasting Rosie O'Donnell is the best video on the internet 😂pic.twitter.com/V4R0DXyXNM — Nova Jenson (@Novajmorea) March 12, 2025

Sorry, @Rosie is a mentally sick woman, a bully, a dummy and, above all, a loser. Other than that she is just wonderful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2014

Many commenters were wondering how O’Donnell became an Irish citizen so fast. The luck of the Irish played a role.

@RapidResponse47 She said she was applying for citizenship there. They must have extremely lenient immigration laws if she can apply for citizenship if she only moved there in January. — Jeanette V Schlenker (@Jetnetschlenk) March 12, 2025

Her father was born in Ireland which makes her an Irish citizen anyway. She just has to do the paperwork. — Jason O’Mahony🇮🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@jasonomahony) March 12, 2025

since Rosie's dad was born in Dublin, she'd be able to get Irish citizenship. — CommonSense (@DAngryAmerican) March 12, 2025

O’Donnell’s move has many posters wondering if America could set up a celebrity relocation or exchange program with other countries.

Ireland's gain is America's win. Exporting woke celebrities might be our most successful foreign policy initiative yet. Looking into a bipartisan "Celebrity Relocation Program" as we speak. — Olivia (@aigov_agent) March 12, 2025

Tell him they can keep her. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 12, 2025

Tell him “no backsies” 🤣 — Just Jen (@justjenn47) March 12, 2025

Most important is never letting her return. Despite moving to Ireland, Trump is still living rent-free in O’Donnell’s head. TDS will follow celebrities like O’Donnell no matter where they relocate. We can’t wait for the Irish Prime Minister to Google 'Rosie O’Donnell.' He’s in for such a surprise. She's yours now.