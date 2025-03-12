VIP
City of Los Angeles Tears Down a Simpsons-Inspired Treehouse that Was Beloved by...
Tesla Terror: Trump Labels Politically-Motivated Dealership Attackers as Domestic Terroris...
Move Over 9/11, There’s Something Scarier - Bernie Sanders Explains Why Musk and...
Department of Education to Cut Its Workforce in Half
VIP
Ukrainian Mom Has No Sympathy for JD Vance and His 3-Year-Old
ICE Dallas Arrests Illegal Who Stabbed a Man and Set His Corpse on...
Are Taxpayers Footing the Bill for AOC's Dance Classes?
CBS News Does a Puff Piece on 'Dylan Mulvaney's Journey,' Makes Trump the...
DOGE Protester Expresses How Frightening It Is to Get an Email From Your...
VIP
America Has a State-Run Media, Even If Jon Stewart's in Denial
Dana Bash Impressed With Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s Cringe TikTok Video
Lefties Who Insist 'Trans Women' Aren't Dangerous Threaten London Gym Owner for 'Women...
Gavin Newsom, Governor of the Highest-Tax, Most Expensive State in America Has Thoughts...
ABC News Rolls Out the Fear Mongering Over Social Security's Anti-Fraud Efforts

The Unluck of the Irish: Rosie O’Donnell Flees Overseas with Trump Stowed Away in Her Head (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on March 12, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Rosie O’Donnell has kept her promise and left the United States thanks to the election of President Donald Trump. Of course, she took Trump with her overseas as he is plainly still living rent-free in her head. On Tuesday, she explained it all in a nine-minute video.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Rosie O’Donnell confirms she has fled the United States for Ireland following the election of Donald Trump.

The 62-year-old says she left and dragged her 12-year-old daughter with her because not all Americans have equal rights now.

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are."

"You know, I’m happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends."

"I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back."

Looks like Trump finally did it...

Now experience the full madness. (WATCH)

Recommended

Move Over 9/11, There’s Something Scarier - Bernie Sanders Explains Why Musk and Trump Have Him Shaking
Warren Squire
Advertisement

So far we’ve had O’Donnell and Ellen Degeneres relocate to the other side of the Earth. We appreciate them doing this.

O’Donnell definitely puts the ‘ire’ in Ireland. She’s half a world away yet still has Trump on (in) her mind. Posters can’t stop laughing.

Many commenters have noticed that celebrities opposed to Trump start looking the same after a while - they really do! It’s weird.

Advertisement

It’s truly bizarre that they all start morphing into the same person. We have the aforementioned Olbermann and Warren, but the sameness also has overtaken Mark Cuban, Rachel Maddow, and Jim Acosta. It’s rather cult-like. We're sure this isn't the last we'll hear from O'Donnell.

Tags: CRAZY DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP ELIZABETH WARREN IRELAND KEITH OLBERMANN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Move Over 9/11, There’s Something Scarier - Bernie Sanders Explains Why Musk and Trump Have Him Shaking
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES CNN Panel Weeping About Dangerous Pro-Terrorist Student Mahmoud Khalil (Watch)
Sam J.
Are Taxpayers Footing the Bill for AOC's Dance Classes?
Brett T.
FAFO: Concerned Parent Seeks Reddit Advice After Daughter's Arrested for Felony Tesla Vandalism
Amy Curtis
Tesla Terror: Trump Labels Politically-Motivated Dealership Attackers as Domestic Terrorists
Warren Squire
Out of Touch: Riley Gaines and Megyn Kelly DEMOLISH The View and Dylan Mulvaney on Women's Sports
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Move Over 9/11, There’s Something Scarier - Bernie Sanders Explains Why Musk and Trump Have Him Shaking Warren Squire
Advertisement