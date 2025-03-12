The Unluck of the Irish: Rosie O’Donnell Flees Overseas with Trump Stowed Away in Her Head (WATCH)

Rosie O’Donnell has kept her promise and left the United States thanks to the election of President Donald Trump. Of course, she took Trump with her overseas as he is plainly still living rent-free in her head. On Tuesday, she explained it all in a nine-minute video.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Rosie O’Donnell confirms she has fled the United States for Ireland following the election of Donald Trump. The 62-year-old says she left and dragged her 12-year-old daughter with her because not all Americans have equal rights now. "I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are." "You know, I’m happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends." "I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back." Looks like Trump finally did it...

Now experience the full madness. (WATCH)

NEW: Rosie O’Donnell confirms she has fled the United States for Ireland following the election of Donald Trump. The 62-year-old says she left and dragged her 12-year-old daughter with her because not all Americans have equal rights now. "I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are." "You know, I’m happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends." "I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back." Looks like Trump finally did it... — Collin Rugg (@@CollinRugg) Mar 10, 2025

Rosie O’Donnell confirms she moved to Ireland after Trump election: ‘Protect your sanity’ https://trib.al/2MJWv5T — New York Post (@@nypost) Mar 10, 2025

More celebrities should follow Rosie's lead. Let's see if those MAGA guys will like America with fewer rabid Left-Wing celebrities around whining. Yeah, stick it to MAGA. Move. All of them ideally. — John Hawkins (@@johnhawkinsrwn) Mar 10, 2025

So far we’ve had O’Donnell and Ellen Degeneres relocate to the other side of the Earth. We appreciate them doing this.

O’Donnell definitely puts the ‘ire’ in Ireland. She’s half a world away yet still has Trump on (in) her mind. Posters can’t stop laughing.

She moved to Ireland and is still thinking and posting about Trump. Nice job Rosie! 😂 — MAZE (@@mazemoore) Mar 10, 2025

She can move wherever she wants but it doesn't matter... Trump is living in her head rent-free. This 9-minute video proves it. — Collin Rugg (@@CollinRugg) Mar 10, 2025

Trump lives in their heads rent free . — Jim Sellers (@@JimSellers92551) Mar 10, 2025

So funny and so true. 😅 — MAZE (@@mazemoore) Mar 10, 2025

Many commenters have noticed that celebrities opposed to Trump start looking the same after a while - they really do! It’s weird.

Advertisement

. @KeithOlbermann looking really rough these days. — Brick Suit (@@Brick_Suit) Mar 10, 2025

Wow! No comment! — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) Mar 10, 2025

Why does she look like Elizabeth Warren? — Fityeth (@@Fityeth) Mar 10, 2025

They all morph into the same person. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 11, 2025

It’s truly bizarre that they all start morphing into the same person. We have the aforementioned Olbermann and Warren, but the sameness also has overtaken Mark Cuban, Rachel Maddow, and Jim Acosta. It’s rather cult-like. We're sure this isn't the last we'll hear from O'Donnell.