Rosie O'Donnell Says Trump Win Proves Need to Scrap the Electoral College (Who Wants to Tell Her?)

Does everybody remember the Donald Trump vs. Rosie O'Donnell feud from many years ago? The former comedian and talk show host is still not liking Trump, and throw in the fact that he's going to be in the White House for four more years and we've got another video for the Museum of Triggered Lefties.

This doesn't really qualify as a "meltdown," but O'Donnell does make a statement that's interesting that we'll get to in a minute:

Rosie O’Donnell finally breaks her silence after Trump’s landslide victory; suggests getting rid of the Electoral College vote.



“Get ready because we’re in for one hell of a ride. With him at the helm. No immunity guardrails….how about we get rid of the Electoral college?” pic.twitter.com/bBhxwaYjAF — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 7, 2024

"How about we get rid of the Electoral College. Does anyone like that? Popular vote, that's what we need to do. Who gets the most votes wins."

Does she realize that Trump would still be heading into the White House again?

Guess nobody told her he won the popular vote. Womp womp… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 7, 2024

Did anyone tell Rosie O'Donnell that Trump won the popular vote, too, or can I? 🤭😂 — ⭐️The FJC⭐️ (@The_FJC) November 7, 2024

Even if O'Donnell was retroactively granted her wish of no Electoral College, she'd still be enduring Trump for the next four years:

Final NEWSMAX Electoral Vote Count (270 to win):

🟥 Trump 312 ✅

🟦 Harris 226



Current U.S. Popular Vote Count

🟥 Trump 72.9 million ✅

🟦 Harris 68.3 million



See the map: https://t.co/5BP5aIjYcN#VoteForAmerica #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/C0VdX1zsK4 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 7, 2024

And besides, the EC's going nowhere.

Too bad it takes a constitutional amendment to get rid of the electoral college. https://t.co/I73eTEoP8U — Aaron Albers (@Marine1279) November 7, 2024

If Rosie doesn't like the Electoral College, she's really not going to like what's required to get rid of it.

This is why, dummy. All those commies in the blue have no right to decide who the president will be over the vast majority of red areas. And Trump won the popular vote too. What else ya got? pic.twitter.com/5FvUHMtQu3 — Stewie Griffin (@StewGriffin52) November 7, 2024

Perhaps next O'Donnell will get on board with a call to ban the popular vote.