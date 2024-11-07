Brain-Trust Behind EMBARRASSING Iowa Poll Tries Saving Face but Mollie Hemingway Ain't Hav...
Rosie O'Donnell Says Trump Win Proves Need to Scrap the Electoral College (Who Wants to Tell Her?)

Doug P.  |  2:40 PM on November 07, 2024
Meme screenshot

Does everybody remember the Donald Trump vs. Rosie O'Donnell feud from many years ago? The former comedian and talk show host is still not liking Trump, and throw in the fact that he's going to be in the White House for four more years and we've got another video for the Museum of Triggered Lefties. 

This doesn't really qualify as a "meltdown," but O'Donnell does make a statement that's interesting that we'll get to in a minute: 

"How about we get rid of the Electoral College. Does anyone like that? Popular vote, that's what we need to do. Who gets the most votes wins."

Does she realize that Trump would still be heading into the White House again?

Even if O'Donnell was retroactively granted her wish of no Electoral College, she'd still be enduring Trump for the next four years:

And besides, the EC's going nowhere.

If Rosie doesn't like the Electoral College, she's really not going to like what's required to get rid of it.

Perhaps next O'Donnell will get on board with a call to ban the popular vote.

