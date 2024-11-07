Babylon Bee's Take on What Dems Will Want to Abolish Next Might Not Even Be Satire

LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than...
Doug P.  |  11:50 AM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A funny thing happened on the Democrats' way to try and abolish the Electoral College: Trump won the "popular vote" on Tuesday, which is the first time a Republican has done that in 20 years. 

While Republican Donald Trump has secured a return to the White House, the popular vote is still being tallied as ballots are counted across the country. 

But as things stand late Wednesday morning, the president-elect maintains a firm lead of nearly 5 million votes over Vice President Kamala Harris. If Trump ultimately wins the national popular vote – a moral victory that won't ultimately sway the election outcome – he'd be the first Republican presidential candidate to do so in two decades.

If you're a Democrat, what happens next?

The Babylon Bee hilariously nailed Democrat desperation with this one:  

Perfect. And actually that wouldn't be surprising.

Elon Musk was amused:

In their own way some of the Democrats might want to invalidate the "popular vote" when it comes time to certify the election. Rep. Jamie Raskin has repeatedly outlined his plan to make the Democrats the "election deniers" they always warn about. 

