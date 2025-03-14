'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! Here's Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Argument Against Deporting Illegals

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has been maintaining a very high profile lately, and nobody appreciates that more than the Republican Party.

This week Rep. Crockett claimed that very soon Trump supporters will be regretting their vote because before long they'll be starving and dying from a lack of health care. Crockett also has supported a government shutdown claiming that if that happens Trump and DOGE can't lay off any federal workers, and she also insisted that it isn't a crime to enter the U.S. illegally.

Advertisement

Crockett's back with another take, and this one's about why the country needs illegals. Also, considering that the Dems have been bleeding support from the working class her insinuation that people who build houses aren't smart is the cherry on top of this particular "quiet part out loud" sundae:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: We need illegals to pick our crops and clean our hotel rooms since the educated won't pic.twitter.com/SZwD42rL7g — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 14, 2025

It's just amazing to watch these Democrats scream "living wage for everybody" and then pivot to "we need the super cheap labor that only illegals can provide" in the next breath.

Nope. Not elitist at all. https://t.co/FJxdeTRYnk — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 14, 2025

Never allow her to stop talking. Give her a microphone and limitless air time. Please. https://t.co/znNEcriLbM — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) March 14, 2025

Imagine if a Republican said this — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 14, 2025

It's "D"ifferent when the other side does that.

Democrats need and want a permanent underclass. They will say it til the cows come home. https://t.co/aptTJxGpNV — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) March 14, 2025

They make that clear quite often, not to mention the fact that the Dems want as many people as possible to be dependent on the government to survive.