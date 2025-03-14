ICE Snags Another Columbia Protest Punk as Third Bolts Out of the Country

It took long enough, but it is a welcome sight, nonetheless. There is finally some comeuppance coming for the Columbia protestors who terrorized Jewish students on campus last year.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Top Trump White House official Stephen Miller responds to new footage of a Columbia University protestor self-deporting herself back to India.



MILLER: "Goodbye."



Her visa has been revoked. She self-deported with the new CBP Home App.



According to Fox News'… pic.twitter.com/lF9b9JGHw5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 14, 2025

First, we have the video of the self-deporting protestor. She realized time was ticking for her and so she left on her very own. We love to see it.

we really need to end the trend of importing university students from foreign countries where they don't have our freedoms, who come here to exploit ours. I think they just add fuel to the fire where most of us would prefer to debate our ideas and not have those debates derailed. https://t.co/bERFkMXCRg — drea (@drrreeeeaaaaaaa) March 14, 2025

It's a discussion University administrators need to have in earnest.

Not sure why I find the reconstructed app to self-deport so funny



It's certainly necessary



I'd love to see ALL commie profs self-deport https://t.co/pyGLo3jwRy — JoeBurger (@joeburger700) March 14, 2025

This is actually working. https://t.co/z6Xa3nnkhM — Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) March 14, 2025

What a concept!

This is a strong message that those who advocate for violence and terrorism should not be tolerated in the United States. The CBP Home App is proving to be a tool for upholding law and order. It’s encouraging to see swift action against those who threaten our safety and values. — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) March 14, 2025

They should never have been allowed to torment American students in the first place.

Perfect. If you come here on a visa and use that privilege to promote terrorism, you should be packing your bags. This is Trump’s America. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) March 14, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the second arrest of Columbia University student Leqaa Kordia for immigration violations after her visa was revoked twice for failing to attend classes.



A pro-Hamas rioter, Kordia was previously arrested during the Columbia… pic.twitter.com/YnNyCDd3TS — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) March 14, 2025

Then, came more good news. This time, of an arrest. He should have self deported, too, but apparently he waited too long. Oops!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested a second student who participated in anti-Israel protests at Columbia University, after a third student opted to deport themselves from the U.S. Leqaa Kordia, who is from the West Bank, had a student visa canceled in 2022 "for lack of attendance" and was detained by the agency for the outdated visa. DHS said Kordia was previously arrested in April for an alleged role in the protests, but the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital it does not have an arrest record under their name. "Columbia has no record of this individual being registered as a current or former student at the University," the university said in a statement.

"It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

Advertisement

There’s more. Let ICE have all the names! — George Denton (@LGDenton) March 14, 2025

This is a great start. Don't let up now.