ICE Snags Another Columbia Protest Punk as Third Bolts Out of the Country

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on March 14, 2025
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

It took long enough, but it is a welcome sight, nonetheless. There is finally some comeuppance coming for the Columbia protestors who terrorized Jewish students on campus last year.

First, we have the video of the self-deporting protestor. She realized time was ticking for her and so she left on her very own. We love to see it.

It's a discussion University administrators need to have in earnest.

What a concept!

They should never have been allowed to torment American students in the first place.

Then, came more good news. This time, of an arrest. He should have self deported, too, but apparently he waited too long. Oops!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested a second student who participated in anti-Israel protests at Columbia University, after a third student opted to deport themselves from the U.S.

Leqaa Kordia, who is from the West Bank, had a student visa canceled in 2022 "for lack of attendance" and was detained by the agency for the outdated visa. DHS said Kordia was previously arrested in April for an alleged role in the protests, but the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital it does not have an arrest record under their name.

"Columbia has no record of this individual being registered as a current or former student at the University," the university said in a statement. 

"It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. 

This is a great start. Don't let up now.

