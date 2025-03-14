Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend

Glare Force One: Reporter Bumps Trump’s Face with Boom Mic and Gets the...
justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 PM on March 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Senator Chris Murphy has been doing a whole lot of preening on Twitter lately. His latest move was to produce a video declaring how he would not vote for the bill to keep the government open. Lots of preening.

David Axelrod seems to think he knows why. 

Megyn Kelly had her own thoughts to add and they were hilarious. Old Chris certainly did not grieve the loss of his marriage very long, did he?

Just in case a primer was needed on who Chris Murphy was now dating. Yikes!

Apparently, Tara has convinced him he is ready to be the next President and she is already measuring curtains for 2028.

Perhaps they are hoping Americans have short memories and won't consider the divorce a major issue in a few years.

What a guy!

New girlfriends can do that to a middle aged man. They make them think they are way more charming than they really are. 

Oh, that's a 'five-head'.

Oh, the philanderer and the big mouth would be quite the team. They both love making videos of themselves.

He's clearly allowed the flattery to get to his head. What a dunce!

