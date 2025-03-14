Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend

Senator Chris Murphy has been doing a whole lot of preening on Twitter lately. His latest move was to produce a video declaring how he would not vote for the bill to keep the government open. Lots of preening.

Advertisement

I will vote NO on the Republican spending bill tomorrow. I want to tell you why. It’s important. pic.twitter.com/Exz74LmqhP — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 13, 2025

.@ChrisMurphyCT, who just won re-election to a 6-year term, and has been provocatively outspoken and visible lately, including dumping a fair bit of money on digital to promote his posts.

You don't have to be a political savant to conjecture as to why! https://t.co/N3VZkQbo3y — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 14, 2025

David Axelrod seems to think he knows why.

Bc his girlfriend (when did that relationship start btw? He only left his wife in november) is a hack media guru funded by soros? https://t.co/0x6BLG9ZB8 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 14, 2025

Megyn Kelly had her own thoughts to add and they were hilarious. Old Chris certainly did not grieve the loss of his marriage very long, did he?

Semafor reports Democrat Chris Murphy has left his wife for Tara McGowan, who runs large Democrat propaganda sites purporting to be local news. pic.twitter.com/uM2chBhqKI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 10, 2025

Just in case a primer was needed on who Chris Murphy was now dating. Yikes!

Because he ditched his wife for the Queen of leftist propaganda. https://t.co/nXUelNDqjv — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 14, 2025

Apparently, Tara has convinced him he is ready to be the next President and she is already measuring curtains for 2028.

Dumping the wife. Not the best move for national ambitions. — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) March 14, 2025

Perhaps they are hoping Americans have short memories and won't consider the divorce a major issue in a few years.

Dumping money and dumping his wife and kids https://t.co/IyccPyhxEw — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) March 14, 2025

What a guy!

Because he's desperate for attention and is delusional enough to think he can run for president. Also dumped his wife for a Democrat hack funded by Soros. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 14, 2025

New girlfriends can do that to a middle aged man. They make them think they are way more charming than they really are.

Oh please run! This red lipped huge foreheaded weirdo will lose in a landslide. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) March 14, 2025

Advertisement

Oh, that's a 'five-head'.

He should run with Jasmin Crocket as his running mate. Nothing could stop them. 😂 — Dory Beutel 🇺🇸✌🏼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) March 14, 2025

Oh, the philanderer and the big mouth would be quite the team. They both love making videos of themselves.

@ChrisMurphyCT is literally in bed with a Soros underling. He left his wife to be captured by his honeypot. — Mary (@MarySCIL) March 14, 2025

Because he left his wife for a leftwing propaganda creator? — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) March 14, 2025

Murphy is an absolute moron. He is propped up because he cheated on his wife with his new media guru girlfriend. — RoyEMunson9 (@RoyEMunson9) March 14, 2025

He's clearly allowed the flattery to get to his head. What a dunce!