Rep. Jasmine Crockett Insists It’s Not a Crime to Enter the US Illegally

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on March 08, 2025
AngieArtist

We apologize for the recent glut of videos from Rep. Jasmine Crockett, but she really does seem to be lobbying to the face of the Democrat party — her pronouncements are making AOC look smart. Just a day ago, she claimed that 80 percent of the "most extreme" crimes in the United States are committed by white supremacists. We're not sure where she got that number, but it certainly wasn't from the FBI.

Crockett popped up again on MSNBC, where the topic was, judging from the chyron, the hearing Congress held this week with the mayors of four sanctuary cities — Boston, New York, Chicago, and Denver — who were "hammered" by Republicans.

There's a weird term that's been going around as border czar Tom Homan tends to business: criminal illegal aliens. These are the illegal aliens who have committed crimes like murder or child rape on top of coming here illegally. As Homan said, ICE is going after the worst first.

According to Crockett, however, entering the United States illegally is not a crime. The Biden administration might have given that impression, but no, illegally entering the country is a crime. "Don't give me this fake outrage against criminals roaming our streets" when the biggest criminal of all is sitting in the Oval Office.

Western Lensman writes:

🚨The New Face of the Democrat Party, Jasmine Crockett: 

Entering the US illegally is "not a crime."

“They really want our local law enforcement to go out and round up people when they could be looking out for the murderers and the sexual abusers, as well as the robbers. They want them to go round people up on civil accusations."

"Don't give me this fake outrage about criminals roaming our streets, when you guys stand ten toes down for the biggest criminal that we have ever seen go into the White House."

Too many lies to count, but deportation of ALL illegal aliens enjoys wide majority support. Support for deportation of illegal aliens with criminal records is much higher.

They are on the wrong side of every major issue, and their messengers are unhinged radicals.

Keep going, Democrats. You’re doing just great.

She did indeed practice law before getting into politics.

Details.

You get what you vote for, and the people of Dallas decided this is the person they wanted to represent them in Congress. You just know she'll be reelected too.

***

