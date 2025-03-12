MSNBC Host Takes 'Fiery but Mostly Peaceful' Approach to Slam Trump's Reaction to Tesla Attacks

In parts of the United States, Tesla dealerships, cars and charging stations have been vandalized and destroyed by arsonists:

The latest suspicious incident occurred overnight in Dedham, Massachusetts, where three Teslas were vandalized, according to the Dedham Police Department. Officials said "words had been spray-painted" on two Tesla Cyber-trucks, with all four tires of the trucks and a Tesla Model S being "reportedly damaged." Teslas were also damaged in Seattle on Sunday night, where crews had to extinguish a fire involving four electric vehicles, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Officials said other vehicles were moved away to prevent the spreading of the fire.

The concerted effort to make people fearful of buying and driving a Tesla couldn't be more clear, and there are two words for that which accurately describe what's going on:

🚨🔥TRUMP WILL LABEL TESLA ATTACKERS AS DOMESTIC TERRORISTS:



“I will do that. I'm going to stop them. They're harming a great American company."



"We already know who some of them are. We're going to catch them." pic.twitter.com/KEWWm1Mcr8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 11, 2025

CNN downplayed the attacks, and now it's MSNBC's turn. Trump calling it "domestic terrorism" sent this host to the fainting couch:

MSNBC Host wants to “be clear” that attacks against Tesla are is “protests.” pic.twitter.com/7tUyAaZJYS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2025

If all that was happening at the headquarters of a media outlet there's no way MSNBC or any other outlet would be referring to it as just "protests."

LOL…but doing wheelies on a rainbow crosswalk is a hate crime not a protest. https://t.co/BBkUt5kMe0 — Linda Eastwood (@EastwoodWolf) March 12, 2025

The above MSNBC take had a certain vibe to it:

Yep, that sure sounded familiar!