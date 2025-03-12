Scott Jennings Reacts as CNN Panel Downplays Tesla Dealerships and Drivers Being Attacked

Scott Jennings had quite a Tuesday as CNN’s Abby Phillip and panel guests downplayed attacks on Elon Musk's Tesla dealerships and the American drivers who have been targeted. He also highlighted the hypocrisy of those upset that President Donald Trump had a Tesla car on the South Lawn - former President Biden hosted a car manufacturer during his tenure as well.

Advertisement

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY nukes CNN panel's "Tesla dealership” argument — and points out the insane attacks on the company:“Here’s a video of Joe Biden driving a Jeep around the South Lawn."

"It's pretty common for the president to boost American industries."

"He obviously has a close relationship with Elon, who, by the way, is, I think, unfairly under attack."

"And this company is unfairly under attack. You have these insane people all over the country chasing people down in their Teslas."

"I had a friend who tried to trade his Tesla in in New York the other day, and there were protesters screaming at his children."

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

🔥@ScottJenningsKY nukes CNN panel's "Tesla dealership” argument — and points out the insane attacks on the company:



“Here’s a video of Joe Biden driving a Jeep around the South Lawn."



"It's pretty common for the president to boost American industries."



"He obviously has a… pic.twitter.com/Jxs7jyuWyT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2025

The talking point went out Tuesday for Democrats to lose their minds over Trump doing something that Biden himself did. Posters are tired of Democrats getting mad about things their side has done. (WATCH)

Democrats: OMG how dare Trump cheapen the White House by treating it like a car showroom!



Also Democrats: pic.twitter.com/Dc9NsygOJx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2025

Lmao.



The difference is that the reporters had to stay as far away as possible out of fear that Biden would run them over. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 12, 2025

Someone should’ve hid the keys from grandpa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2025

One time during covid...



Democrats did an entire Job Biden Speech by turning the empty crowd (due to covid restrictions) into a product placement for Jeep too. pic.twitter.com/7YFyBSWokA — HelioWave (@heliodown) March 12, 2025

Tesla is an American company with employees who are being violently targeted for political reasons. Phillip and the other Democrats on the panel downplayed it. Commenters are incensed.

Abby Phillip completely glosses over the fact that Tesla is an AMERICAN car company. She instead focuses Elon’s contributions to help get Trump elected.



Democrats spent billions on Kamala and lost. They took huge donations from Gates, Hoffman, Soros, and more.



Total hypocrites. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 12, 2025

Not only that, she glossed over the fact that Tesla stores and charging stations are being shot up and firebombed by people on her political team — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2025

Advertisement

Ironically, I glossed over the worst part of Abby’s partisan attack!



The violent attacks against Tesla have been straight t*rr*rism.



Democrats will never acknowledge it because that would then mean they’re admitting that they truly are the party of violence. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 12, 2025

OMG! How is CNN surviving through all of this madness and gaslighting? — Michael Phan (@mpgenchau) March 12, 2025

The gaslighting is off the charts. CNN framing these attacks as protests and not terrorism should not surprise anyone. Remember that CNN gave us the ‘Fiery, but mostly peaceful’ meme. They've done this before.