Scott Jennings Reacts as CNN Panel Downplays Tesla Dealerships and Drivers Being Attacked

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:40 AM on March 12, 2025
Twitchy

Scott Jennings had quite a Tuesday as CNN’s Abby Phillip and panel guests downplayed attacks on Elon Musk's Tesla dealerships and the American drivers who have been targeted. He also highlighted the hypocrisy of those upset that President Donald Trump had a Tesla car on the South Lawn - former President Biden hosted a car manufacturer during his tenure as well.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY nukes CNN panel's "Tesla dealership” argument — and points out the insane attacks on the company:“Here’s a video of Joe Biden driving a Jeep around the South Lawn."
"It's pretty common for the president to boost American industries."
"He obviously has a close relationship with Elon, who, by the way, is, I think, unfairly under attack."
"And this company is unfairly under attack. You have these insane people all over the country chasing people down in their Teslas."
"I had a friend who tried to trade his Tesla in in New York the other day, and there were protesters screaming at his children."

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

The talking point went out Tuesday for Democrats to lose their minds over Trump doing something that Biden himself did. Posters are tired of Democrats getting mad about things their side has done. (WATCH)

Tesla is an American company with employees who are being violently targeted for political reasons. Phillip and the other Democrats on the panel downplayed it. Commenters are incensed.

The gaslighting is off the charts. CNN framing these attacks as protests and not terrorism should not surprise anyone. Remember that CNN gave us the ‘Fiery, but mostly peaceful’ meme. They've done this before.

