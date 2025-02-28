UH OH! 'Zelenskyy Has Lost Sen. Lindsey Graham'

The clips of the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump/VP JD Vance that the media will show most likely will be of Trump and Vance delivering some reality checks to the Ukrainian president, but there's more to it:
Ok, I’ve now watched the opening of the Oval Office press conference. Zelinsky behaved petulantly despite Trump’s repeated attempts to be gracious at the outset. The whole thing broke down in a spectacular fashion because of Zelinsky’s inability to navigate a diplomatic…— David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) February 28, 2025
That's exactly how it happened.
Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy met with members of Congress, including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham:
This happened today before the Oval Office blow up.— Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) February 28, 2025
Lindsey Graham all smiles with Zelensky. https://t.co/jnPhTcjLQc
After Zelenskyy's show in the White House, Graham, one of his longtime congressional supporters, called on him to apologize.
Zelenskyy has lost Senator Lindsey Graham https://t.co/gOrcszaQJ6— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 28, 2025
Graham said that he's worked hard to back Ukraine and Zelenskyy might have blown it all up:
JUST IN - Sen. Lindsey Graham calls on Zelensky to apologize for disrespecting President Trump and VP Vance— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 28, 2025
pic.twitter.com/qrbZVd2EUw
Recommended
Senator @LindseyGrahamSC: "I have NEVER been more proud of the President. I was very proud of JD Vance, standing up for our country... What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful..." pic.twitter.com/HzKgW09fOP— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025
Maybe Zelenskyy forgot he was no longer dealing with Biden and Harris.
When you lose Lindsey…— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 28, 2025
Trump later let Zelenskyy know what he needs to do in order to be welcomed back at the White House.
Zelensky had the support of most of the GOP in Congress, despite what the Trump camp thought.— Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) February 28, 2025
But losing Lindsey Graham—who was his biggest cheerleader—is a sign change is coming. https://t.co/MDNAvJBkiN
If Zelensky has lost a forever-war stalwart like Graham, he is well and truly f**ked. https://t.co/bItYbqs3tw— Cruadin (@cruadin) February 28, 2025
Stay tuned!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member