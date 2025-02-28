UH OH! 'Zelenskyy Has Lost Sen. Lindsey Graham'

Jonathan Chait Cries 'Occupying Army' as American Voters Dare to Disagree with the...
Doug P.  |  4:41 PM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov

The clips of the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump/VP JD Vance that the media will show most likely will be of Trump and Vance delivering some reality checks to the Ukrainian president, but there's more to it: 

That's exactly how it happened.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy met with members of Congress, including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham:

After Zelenskyy's show in the White House, Graham, one of his longtime congressional supporters, called on him to apologize.

Graham said that he's worked hard to back Ukraine and Zelenskyy might have blown it all up: 

