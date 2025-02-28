'Refresh Your Web Browser': Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Zelenskyy Post/Pic Aged Poorly in Record Time

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance had a fairly brief meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House today, and things deteriorated rather quickly, culminating in a White House bouncer showing Ukraine's president the door:

🚨PRESIDENT TRUMP KICKED ZELENSKYY OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE:



“He disrespected the United States of America.”

pic.twitter.com/j7cCnv6fAC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2025

Judging from this post from Sen. Amy Klobuchar ahead of that meeting, Zelenskyy might have gone into the White House meeting with an ego writing checks that Trump and Vance subsequently refused to cash:

Really good bipartisan meeting before President Zelensky heads to the White House. We stand with Ukraine.🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/s5NJx0BcKZ — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 28, 2025

That aged badly in record time.

This aged like milk in the sun https://t.co/vImxzBUasr — Mandi (@mandirising) February 28, 2025

Refresh your web browser. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 28, 2025

What happened shortly after that post from Klobuchar was that Zelenskyy was coming across as smug and entitled toward Trump and Vance, and a smackdown ensued after which the Ukrainian president was shown his way out of the White House.

This certainly didn't set things up for a good meeting. https://t.co/VFJqt59PxU — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) February 28, 2025

Zelensky met with America Last war hawks before he came face-to-face with America First policy. https://t.co/jAWvAOA2FW — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 28, 2025

Zelenskyy might have actually gotten whiplash from the sudden pivot from his "bipartisan" congressional fan base to the reality checks delivered at the White House.