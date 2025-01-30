Sen. Thom Tillis' Kash Patel Hearing Bingo Card Proves Just How Predictable the Dems Are

We Want to Hear HER, Not YOU: Mark Warner Humiliates Himself Repeatedly Cutting...
Doug P.  |  11:21 AM on January 30, 2025

Kash Patel's confirmation hearing has begun and Trump's nominee to be the next FBI chief is being questioned by senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin's opening statement unintentionally proved why Patel is the right person to lead the FBI at this time, and the Democrats are in general being incredibly predictable and, as usual, shameless.

How predictable are the committee Dems? GOP Sen. Thom Tillis is playing Kash Bingo and even though the hearing started not that long ago the game is moving along quickly.

It took only one Dem senator for Tillis to check off some boxes:

"Bingo" can't be far off. Watch:

The Democrats seem determined to help Tillis tick off every single square on the card.

Tillis might need to create a second card if the hearing goes on very much longer.

***

Kash Patel Given the PERFECT Walk-Up Song for Entrance to Senate Confirmation Hearing

