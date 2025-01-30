Sen. Thom Tillis' Kash Patel Hearing Bingo Card Proves Just How Predictable the Dems Are

Kash Patel's confirmation hearing has begun and Trump's nominee to be the next FBI chief is being questioned by senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin's opening statement unintentionally proved why Patel is the right person to lead the FBI at this time, and the Democrats are in general being incredibly predictable and, as usual, shameless.

How predictable are the committee Dems? GOP Sen. Thom Tillis is playing Kash Bingo and even though the hearing started not that long ago the game is moving along quickly.

Senator Thom Tillis actually made a “Kash Patel Bingo Card” to point out all the BS claims Democrats will make against Kash Patel today. Hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/nxS8GY0xYL — Jess Fields (@jessalanfields) January 30, 2025

This is the bingo card Thom Tillis produced for the Kash Patel confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/JkLNrqPeP2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 30, 2025

It took only one Dem senator for Tillis to check off some boxes:

HAHAHAHAHAHA!



Thom Tillis just held up his Kash Bingo card and said he's already almost got Bingo after only Durbin has spoken. #ConfirmKash pic.twitter.com/ygGK8N3Mny — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 30, 2025

"Bingo" can't be far off. Watch:

Thom Tillis: "I created a Kash bingo card...Some may view this is an unserious caricature and not appropriate for this committee...I've already X'd out four boxes in the opening statements alone." pic.twitter.com/BRLXAwVb2W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

The Democrats seem determined to help Tillis tick off every single square on the card.

What I didn’t have on my senate hearings bingo card? A Senator having his own bingo card! 2025, you amuse me. Continue on. #Tillis pic.twitter.com/3gqwAIYJdr — Tracy LaMiere (@LamiereT) January 30, 2025

Tillis might need to create a second card if the hearing goes on very much longer.

