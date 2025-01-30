'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In...
BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'
Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best...
Apparently It's Tom Homan's Job to Get Criminal Illegals Off the Streets of...
Thread Shows DAMNING Connection Between Senate Democrats Screeching at RFK Jr. and Big...
Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth...
Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar...
Fork It Over, Zuck: Meta Agrees to Pay Donald Trump $25 Million for...
This Isn't About YOU, Eric: Twitter SLAMS Swalwell for Trying to Be the...
DC Air Disaster: Bodies Recovered but No Word of Survivors from Plane and...
Frantic First Day: Transportation Secretary Responds to Major Air Disaster Hours After Bei...
Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane...
Mass Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests Provide Shocking Visions of a Do-Nothing Kamala Presid...
Lawfare Losers: Megyn Kelly Explains Why Fed-Up Voters Awarded Trump the White House...

Kash Patel Given the PERFECT Walk-Up Song for Entrance to Senate Confirmation Hearing

Doug P.  |  10:36 AM on January 30, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Yesterday's confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. contained plenty of fireworks thanks to Democrats coming unhinged to try and stop Trump's pick to be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

Today's hearing with Kash Patel will almost certainly be fraught with theatrics from the Left determined to stop Trump's nominee to head up the FBI.

Add it all up and @KarluskaP shared the perfect build-up to today's hearing and it fits well to the occasion: 

Perfect! This should actually be a thing for Trump's nominees.

The hearing is now starting, so here we go!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'
Laura W.
Thread Shows DAMNING Connection Between Senate Democrats Screeching at RFK Jr. and Big Pharma (Receipts!)
Sam J.
'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In SPECTACULAR Opening Statement (Watch)
Sam J.
Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best Man to Lead the FBI (Watch)
Sam J.
Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth in HEATED Back and Forth
Sam J.
Apparently It's Tom Homan's Job to Get Criminal Illegals Off the Streets of Chicago, NOT the Mayor's
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer' Laura W.
Advertisement