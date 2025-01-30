Apparently It's Tom Homan's Job to Get Criminal Illegals Off the Streets of Chicago, NOT the Mayor's

As we told you yesterday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson again made one thing loud and clear: His top priority is protecting illegal aliens in his city and not the citizens of Chicago.

Just a few days ago "border czar" Tom Homan was in Chicago overseeing the arrests of criminal illegals and he was joined by Dr. Phil. Not joining Homan was Chicago's mayor.

Brandon Johnson is now being dismissive of reporters with questions about criminal illegals in Chicago and waving it off as Tom Homan's problem. Watch:

🚨NOT MY JOB: Mayor Brandon Johnson doesn’t believe it’s his job to keep illegal alien s*x offenders off the streets of Chicago:



Reporter: "Tom Homan showed up in Chicago and within 24 hours, found a convicted s*x offender who has been living in our city since 2009. If he can do… pic.twitter.com/mV5mJwrzpj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 30, 2025

If you can't read it all above here's the full transcript via @WesternLensman:

Accountability... who needs it!?

But it is his party’s destructive policies that make a safe haven for illegal aliens no matter how many citizens they victimize! #Trump #Tommavi #zelena #helevier #heleners #MAGA — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) January 30, 2025

"We're going to make things as bad as possible and it'll be somebody else's job to clean it up" sounds pretty on-brand for a Chicago Democrat.

If it’s not the mayor or the police’s jobs to protect its citizens why TF do we pay them or even have them? https://t.co/1Hyxy4aB2Y — moderatorscanblwme (@Ripleysdad11) January 30, 2025

That's a great question that Windy City voters might want to ask themselves ahead of the next election.