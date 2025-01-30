'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In...
BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'
Kash Patel Given the PERFECT Walk-Up Song for Entrance to Senate Confirmation Hearing
Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best...
Thread Shows DAMNING Connection Between Senate Democrats Screeching at RFK Jr. and Big...
Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth...
Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar...
Fork It Over, Zuck: Meta Agrees to Pay Donald Trump $25 Million for...
This Isn't About YOU, Eric: Twitter SLAMS Swalwell for Trying to Be the...
DC Air Disaster: Bodies Recovered but No Word of Survivors from Plane and...
Frantic First Day: Transportation Secretary Responds to Major Air Disaster Hours After Bei...
Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane...
Mass Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests Provide Shocking Visions of a Do-Nothing Kamala Presid...
Lawfare Losers: Megyn Kelly Explains Why Fed-Up Voters Awarded Trump the White House...

Apparently It's Tom Homan's Job to Get Criminal Illegals Off the Streets of Chicago, NOT the Mayor's

Doug P.  |  10:05 AM on January 30, 2025
ImgFlip

As we told you yesterday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson again made one thing loud and clear: His top priority is protecting illegal aliens in his city and not the citizens of Chicago

Advertisement

Just a few days ago "border czar" Tom Homan was in Chicago overseeing the arrests of criminal illegals and he was joined by Dr. Phil. Not joining Homan was Chicago's mayor. 

Brandon Johnson is now being dismissive of reporters with questions about criminal illegals in Chicago and waving it off as Tom Homan's problem. Watch:

If you can't read it all above here's the full transcript via @WesternLensman:

Mayor Brandon Johnson doesn’t believe it’s his job to keep illegal alien s*x offenders off the streets of Chicago: 

Reporter: "Tom Homan showed up in Chicago and within 24 hours, found a convicted s*x offender who has been living in our city since 2009. If he can do this, why can't you?" 

Johnson: "That’s their job."

Recommended

BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'
Laura W.
Advertisement

Accountability... who needs it!?

"We're going to make things as bad as possible and it'll be somebody else's job to clean it up" sounds pretty on-brand for a Chicago Democrat.

That's a great question that Windy City voters might want to ask themselves ahead of the next election.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'
Laura W.
Thread Shows DAMNING Connection Between Senate Democrats Screeching at RFK Jr. and Big Pharma (Receipts!)
Sam J.
Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best Man to Lead the FBI (Watch)
Sam J.
Kash Patel Given the PERFECT Walk-Up Song for Entrance to Senate Confirmation Hearing
Doug P.
Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth in HEATED Back and Forth
Sam J.
'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes Her Haters APART In SPECTACULAR Opening Statement (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer' Laura W.
Advertisement