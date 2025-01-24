AP Framing of Target Stores Ending DEI Initiatives Is Why They're Called 'Associated...
Hot New Media Term for 'Illegal Alien' Just Dropped

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on January 24, 2025
Meme screenshot

The media and Democrats (as always, pardon the redundancy) loathe the words "illegal alien" almost as much as the name "Donald Trump." As a result they opt for other terms. Some of the more creative ways to dodge reality have included the following:

--"Unlawfully present"

--"Newcomer"

--"Undocumented" (Ron DeSantis corrected the reporter who used that term)

We now can add "unauthorized citizen" to the list thanks to a Newsweek writer seeking comment from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press office:

Another doozy to add to the list.

Just a little!

Instead of learning any lessons the media keeps doubling down and making public trust in their "profession" even lower.

