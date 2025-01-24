Hot New Media Term for 'Illegal Alien' Just Dropped

The media and Democrats (as always, pardon the redundancy) loathe the words "illegal alien" almost as much as the name "Donald Trump." As a result they opt for other terms. Some of the more creative ways to dodge reality have included the following:

Advertisement

--"Unlawfully present"

--"Newcomer"

--"Undocumented" (Ron DeSantis corrected the reporter who used that term)

We now can add "unauthorized citizen" to the list thanks to a Newsweek writer seeking comment from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press office:

Well, this is a new one.



Newsweek's new term for illegal alien is "unauthorized citizen."



How can that be?



Guess they missed Governor DeSantis shut down similarly absurd terminology yesterday. pic.twitter.com/HHEbMSsXDf — Julia Friedland (@JuliaFriedland) January 24, 2025

Newspeak update just dropped. https://t.co/wRb0cZpTiN — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 24, 2025

Another doozy to add to the list.

Orwellian. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 24, 2025

Just a little!

Here we go again. Newsweek should change their name to Newspeak. This Orwellian BS should be mocked mercilessly.



cc: George Orwell https://t.co/xuaVpglghQ — Heather Lane (@goldengirlinlv) January 24, 2025

They never learn. I hope they go extinct. https://t.co/z1S10vzorv — CMD (@CMD7062) January 24, 2025

Instead of learning any lessons the media keeps doubling down and making public trust in their "profession" even lower.