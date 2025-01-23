ICE Storm: ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Reveals Criminal illegal Alien Arrests Progress
Bill Kristol Getting McCarthy Vibes From DEI Enforcement Email
Teachers Promise It Will Be a Frozen Day in Hell Before They Let...
Rhode Island State Rep Says ICE Will Have to Go Through Him First
VIP
Conservatives Should Laud President Trump's Historic Pardon of Pro-Life Heroes
Trump Tells WEF America Will Stop Censoring Its Citizens Under the Guise of...
President Trump Goes WWE on the WEF Body-Slamming Their Freedom-Hating Agenda into Oblivio...
VIP
Refugee Caseworker Stabbed by Afghan Migrant He Helped Resettle
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rants Against Law That Would Detain Illegal Immigrants for Theft
JD Vance On Moving Into VP Residence: 'We Are Grateful, and Will...
Adam Kinzinger Cries to Anderson Cooper About 'Repentance' From J6 Detainees
President Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Has Star Turn in Hilarious ‘He’s Going Back to...
VIP
The Democrat's Mission Impossible
On Wisconsin! Musk Draws Attention to Dairy State's MASSIVELY Important Spring Supreme Cou...

Word Games: Governor DeSantis Instructs Reporter to Refer to Illegal Aliens as ‘Illegal Aliens’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Words mean specific things, so Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was not going to let a reporter refer to illegal aliens as ‘undocumented immigrants.’ Journalists and Democrats love to muddy discussions about illegal aliens by using words like ‘immigrants’, ‘migrants’, ‘undocumented immigrants’, etc. Those words do not all mean the same thing. DeSantis knows this and let the reporter know if he wants to ask a question he must use the correct terminology.

Advertisement

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

Democrats and those in the media purposely use language to confuse the public and control narratives. You’ll notice they’ll say Republicans are anti-immigration when in reality Republicans are anti-ILLEGAL immigration. Totally different things. Posters see this.

Democrats also want to push back on deporting illegal aliens by stating it will hurt the economy and businesses. You’ll notice the reporter in the clip played this card even though it is already against the law to hire illegal aliens in Florida. 

Recommended

Teachers Promise It Will Be a Frozen Day in Hell Before They Let ICE Into Their Classrooms
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yes, DeSantis is not going to bat for Florida companies that unlawfully employ illegal aliens. That was a stupid question by the reporter.

In all these discussions about illegal aliens with Democrats and the press, it is imperative that the correct words be used. Democrats and journalists desire to confuse the issue and mislead the public. Thankfully, DeSantis and others refuse to play their word games.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS DEPORTATION FLORIDA GOVERNOR ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Teachers Promise It Will Be a Frozen Day in Hell Before They Let ICE Into Their Classrooms
Brett T.
Bill Kristol Getting McCarthy Vibes From DEI Enforcement Email
Brett T.
Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep State Losing Security Clearance (LOL)
Sam J.
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.
Rhode Island State Rep Says ICE Will Have to Go Through Him First
Brett T.
Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in the Loony, Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Teachers Promise It Will Be a Frozen Day in Hell Before They Let ICE Into Their Classrooms Brett T.
Advertisement