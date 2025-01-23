Word Games: Governor DeSantis Instructs Reporter to Refer to Illegal Aliens as ‘Illegal Aliens’

Words mean specific things, so Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was not going to let a reporter refer to illegal aliens as ‘undocumented immigrants.’ Journalists and Democrats love to muddy discussions about illegal aliens by using words like ‘immigrants’, ‘migrants’, ‘undocumented immigrants’, etc. Those words do not all mean the same thing. DeSantis knows this and let the reporter know if he wants to ask a question he must use the correct terminology.

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

🚨 OMG. This reporter just called illegals "undocumented," DeSantis corrected him, and the reporter re-phrased the question because of it.



REPORTER: Florida has hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants-



GOVERNOR DESANTIS: -The statutory term, per the Trump… pic.twitter.com/9nKkptj1kq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 23, 2025

Democrats and those in the media purposely use language to confuse the public and control narratives. You’ll notice they’ll say Republicans are anti-immigration when in reality Republicans are anti-ILLEGAL immigration. Totally different things. Posters see this.

The insane semantics by the left cannot be overstated.



The reason to change language is to confuse, Clarity is sorely needed — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 23, 2025

I’m so tired of the semantics. Why can’t we just talk normally without distorting our meanings??? — THogan (@tammypage1986) January 23, 2025

Control the language and control the argument — Scooter (@Arkanward) January 23, 2025

Democrats also want to push back on deporting illegal aliens by stating it will hurt the economy and businesses. You’ll notice the reporter in the clip played this card even though it is already against the law to hire illegal aliens in Florida.

Two awesome points! 1) It's illegal immigrant, not undocumented. 2) If a company loses business because their illegal immigrant employees get deported....that's on them. It is literally illegal to hire illegal immigrants. Companys know that. — Unburdened (@Unburdened001) January 23, 2025

Why would any politician be interested in helping industries that knowingly VIOLATED federal law by hiring ILLEGAL immigrants to work for their companies — El Americano (@rivera4schools) January 23, 2025

Yes, DeSantis is not going to bat for Florida companies that unlawfully employ illegal aliens. That was a stupid question by the reporter.

Make them say the words. Not use their words.



This is the way. — Mr. Positive (@ProudCanadaDad) January 23, 2025

“Or whatever you want to call it.” - Journalist Who Got Owned — Tiberious Spock (@tiberious_spock) January 23, 2025

Yeah caught that too. Still disrespectful! — SouthernSuZQ (@SouthernSuZQ) January 23, 2025

In all these discussions about illegal aliens with Democrats and the press, it is imperative that the correct words be used. Democrats and journalists desire to confuse the issue and mislead the public. Thankfully, DeSantis and others refuse to play their word games.