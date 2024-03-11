'New Democrat Term for Illegal Alien Just Dropped' Courtesy of This Media Report

Tim Tebow Delivers Heart-Wrenching Testimony on Exploited Children
Doug P.  |  10:14 AM on March 11, 2024
meme

As you know, the words "illegal alien" being used to describe people who are in the U.S. illegally are kryptonite to Democrats and the media. During last week's State of the Union speech, just after President Biden was shamed into saying the name Laken Riley (except he called her "Lincoln"), he pointed out that the University of Georgia student was killed by "an illegal." Biden later essentially apologized for offending the murder suspect and others on the Left who abhor words that accurately describe things. 

"Illegal aliens" is a long way from the language the Democrats would prefer everybody use, opting for other descriptors such as "newcomers" that the White House recently used on their website

An optional word has been spotted to describe an illegal who was wanted for murder in Honduras and was arrested in Rhode Island:

"Unlawfully present." Of course.

The man was reportedly expelled from the U.S. one time but made his way back in thanks to Biden's open border:

An unlawfully present Honduran man wanted for murder was arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Rhode Island.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he was wanted for homicide by law enforcement in El Progreso, a city in Yoro, Honduras.

ICE says the 23-year-old man entered the United States unlawfully after being expelled in January of 2021 under an emergency health order from the CDC.

The word "journalist" should be considered unlawfully present if used to describe many in the mainstream media.

It's amazing that so many in "journalism" don't want to use the word that's the most accurate.

Just shameless.

"Unlawfully present" murder suspects can at least be comforted by the fact that the U.S. media and Democrats are working so hard to not hurt their feelings.

*** 

