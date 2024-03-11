'New Democrat Term for Illegal Alien Just Dropped' Courtesy of This Media Report

As you know, the words "illegal alien" being used to describe people who are in the U.S. illegally are kryptonite to Democrats and the media. During last week's State of the Union speech, just after President Biden was shamed into saying the name Laken Riley (except he called her "Lincoln"), he pointed out that the University of Georgia student was killed by "an illegal." Biden later essentially apologized for offending the murder suspect and others on the Left who abhor words that accurately describe things.

"Illegal aliens" is a long way from the language the Democrats would prefer everybody use, opting for other descriptors such as "newcomers" that the White House recently used on their website.

An optional word has been spotted to describe an illegal who was wanted for murder in Honduras and was arrested in Rhode Island:

An unlawfully present Honduran man wanted for murder was arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Warwick. https://t.co/n5112PClsq — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) March 10, 2024

"Unlawfully present." Of course.

A new Democrat term for illegal alien just dropped https://t.co/Eq09aK3x4U — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) March 11, 2024

The man was reportedly expelled from the U.S. one time but made his way back in thanks to Biden's open border:

An unlawfully present Honduran man wanted for murder was arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Rhode Island. According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he was wanted for homicide by law enforcement in El Progreso, a city in Yoro, Honduras. ICE says the 23-year-old man entered the United States unlawfully after being expelled in January of 2021 under an emergency health order from the CDC.

The word "journalist" should be considered unlawfully present if used to describe many in the mainstream media.

ILLEGAL. He is an ILLEGAL. Stop with your propaganda and speak the TRUTH — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) March 11, 2024

It's amazing that so many in "journalism" don't want to use the word that's the most accurate.

Unlawfully present. 🙄.



Weak! We can do so much better.



"border denier"

"migratorily misplaced"

"pre-active citizen" https://t.co/8qcnBuhFHO — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) March 11, 2024

"unlawfully present"? The media will come up with anything to stay in lock-step with the Biden administration by not referring to these people as 'illegal immigrants.' The media are cowards. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/QCNXC3w7c4 — Darrell B. Harrison* (@D_B_Harrison) March 11, 2024

The man wanted for murder is 23 years old and not a minor, why are you blurring his image? They wouldn't blur the face of a 23-year-old American citizen, would they? smh https://t.co/wRhbojSQhb — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) March 11, 2024

Just shameless.

Thank you @wpri12 for not wanting to hurt the murderers feelings by calling him an illegal 🥰 #UnlawfullyPresent https://t.co/XWxEcQdbGp — 🇺🇸🎯 (@KaraKryptonite) March 11, 2024

"Unlawfully present" murder suspects can at least be comforted by the fact that the U.S. media and Democrats are working so hard to not hurt their feelings.

