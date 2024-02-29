Here's How the Biden WH Is Now Referring to People Who Entered the US Illegally

Because President Biden is such a leader, the White House announced that he would be visiting the southern border a few days after Donald Trump said he'd be visiting the border. Those visits are taking place today.

The Babylon Bee put it this way:

Biden Arrives At Border To Address His Voters https://t.co/xSPNUrGw5j pic.twitter.com/yMzLWKT75x — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 29, 2024

That's clearly been the Democrat plan for quite a while now.

As usual, there's a fine line (if any) between satire and reality these days, and right on cue the White House has taken a slight pivot to how they're referring to illegal aliens, or "newcomers" as Team Biden is now calling them:

NEW DEMOCRAT TALKING POINTS ARE LIVE:



The Biden White House is now referring to the millions of illegal aliens who have invaded our country as "newcomers."



Democrats want this flood of illegal aliens.



This border crisis is intentional. https://t.co/j5tZL8KbFv pic.twitter.com/H29rb0vwzv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 29, 2024

The Left has also been workshopping "undocumented Americans" for a while now.

“Newcomers” —like they all just signed a lease at the Del Boca Vista retirement community https://t.co/s6ArfgJFI6 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) February 29, 2024

Insane.

This bill was just a fast-track to citizenship for criminal illegal aliens. US Tax Payers are funding their own replacements. — K. Raine (@ClockworkSpeed) February 29, 2024

This your bill @ChrisMurphyCT? The one the WH says provides new benefits to “newcomers” (illegals) including work permits? Isn’t giving illegals work permits the exact opposite of…deportation? A mass importation plan. https://t.co/UdGowQMhgk — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 29, 2024

The "border bill" would have essentially legalized illegal immigration, while of course pumping a lot more money into securing the country the Democrats and many Republicans care about the most: Ukraine.

Those newcomers sure are racking up violent crime coupons quickly. — James Cooper (@reeljamescooper) February 29, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre made it abundantly clear yesterday that Biden has no intention of calling the family of Laken Riley. Only narratives that are helpful to this administration get a sympathy call from this White House.

Out: changing the open border



In: changing the word for illegal immigrants https://t.co/srkJ14J8wL — Delanie Bomar (@DelanieBomar) February 29, 2024

We went from “illegal immigrant” to “undocumented migrant” to “newcomer” real quick. https://t.co/ucM2fswXcR — Adam Johnson 🚩🧂 (@adamdjohnson) February 29, 2024

Pretty soon the Democrats will be calling them "recently American."

***

