Here's How the Biden WH Is Now Referring to People Who Entered the US Illegally

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on February 29, 2024
Meme screenshot

Because President Biden is such a leader, the White House announced that he would be visiting the southern border a few days after Donald Trump said he'd be visiting the border. Those visits are taking place today.

The Babylon Bee put it this way: 

That's clearly been the Democrat plan for quite a while now.

As usual, there's a fine line (if any) between satire and reality these days, and right on cue the White House has taken a slight pivot to how they're referring to illegal aliens, or "newcomers" as Team Biden is now calling them:

The Left has also been workshopping "undocumented Americans" for a while now. 

Insane.

The "border bill" would have essentially legalized illegal immigration, while of course pumping a lot more money into securing the country the Democrats and many Republicans care about the most: Ukraine.

Karine Jean-Pierre made it abundantly clear yesterday that Biden has no intention of calling the family of Laken Riley. Only narratives that are helpful to this administration get a sympathy call from this White House.

Pretty soon the Democrats will be calling them "recently American."

*** 

