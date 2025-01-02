'Associated Propaganda' Gets Community Note Nuked for Framing of Cybertruck Explosion at Trump Hotel

Yesterday a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada in what appears to be yet another act of terrorism in the U.S.:

🚨 #BREAKING: The Cybertruck explosion outside of Trump Tower in Las Vegas is now being investigated as a possible ACT OF TERR0R, per ABC News.



The driver is deceased, and 7 bystanders have been injured. pic.twitter.com/ngl2JyAHzE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 1, 2025

Elon Musk had this to say about the explosion:

We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself.



All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion. https://t.co/HRjb87YbaJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

The blast was "unrelated to the vehicle itself."

But you just knew some in the media wouldn't be able to pass up an opportunity:

The media wants you to think there is an issue with the Cybertruck but this is not at all the case. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 1, 2025

That was certainly the case with this Associated Press framing of the explosion, not unlike when the AP gave the impression that a car drove itself into a crowd of people in New Orleans:

BREAKING: 10 people were killed and 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street https://t.co/96GxxGuOK3 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 1, 2025

There go those self-driving cars again!

Next up for the AP was a self-exploding Tesla Cybertruck, which decided to catch fire all on its own in this doozy of a headline:

1 person dies when Tesla truck catches fire and explodes outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel https://t.co/XGHCV0X96E — The Associated Press (@AP) January 1, 2025

More propaganda detected:

AP stands for Associated Propaganda pic.twitter.com/kh8rTuwlPK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

It's more of the AP-style "journalism" we've come to expect.

They just can't report the truth of events. They can't simply just publish what happened. Not even once. https://t.co/91RXqN299m — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2025

On no planet did the Tesla truck simply “catch fire”



It was loaded up with explosives & detonated@AP, you’ve navigated the frontiers of NY Times v. Sullivan for far too long



This is defamation, and it’s a actionable here—even from a public figure like @elonmusk



Good luck!🧨 https://t.co/oU3ejfk18c — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 2, 2025

Community Notes tossed the AP's post into the shredder of shame:

thank god for @CommunityNotes @AP, do everyone a favor and delete your account pic.twitter.com/S41v9RPeFr — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) January 2, 2025

Another Community Note win 🥇 pic.twitter.com/HpMi7k8WtV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2025

The AP can't be shamed often enough.

