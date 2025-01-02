'Associated Propaganda' Gets Community Note Nuked for Framing of Cybertruck Explosion at Trump Hotel

Bro, READ THE ROOM! LA Gov Jeff Landry Posts Steak Dinner Pic AFTER...
Doug P.  |  8:25 AM on January 02, 2025
Meme

Yesterday a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada in what appears to be yet another act of terrorism in the U.S.

Elon Musk had this to say about the explosion:

The blast was "unrelated to the vehicle itself."

But you just knew some in the media wouldn't be able to pass up an opportunity:

That was certainly the case with this Associated Press framing of the explosion, not unlike when the AP gave the impression that a car drove itself into a crowd of people in New Orleans:

There go those self-driving cars again!

Next up for the AP was a self-exploding Tesla Cybertruck, which decided to catch fire all on its own in this doozy of a headline:

More propaganda detected:

It's more of the AP-style "journalism" we've come to expect.

Community Notes tossed the AP's post into the shredder of shame:

The AP can't be shamed often enough.

***

