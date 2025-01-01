ABC News Reports Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Las Vegas Trump Tower Possible Act of Terror

Earlier we told you about a Tesla cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump Tower hotel in Las Vegas.

Now it appears that, like the attack in New Orleans, this appears to be terrorism:

Advertisement

🚨 #BREAKING: The Cybertruck explosion outside of Trump Tower in Las Vegas is now being investigated as a possible ACT OF TERR0R, per ABC News.



The driver is deceased, and 7 bystanders have been injured. pic.twitter.com/ngl2JyAHzE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 1, 2025

Wow.

More from ABC News:

Authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion on Wednesday outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada as a possible act of terror. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating a fire at the entrance to the tower. The public was told to avoid the area, though the police noted the fire had been put out. The driver pulled into the valet area of the hotel and the vehicle exploded, according to an official. The driver is apparently dead and, so far, the only casualty from the incident. Seven bystanders had minor injuries, authorities said. Investigators do not know what caused the blast, such as whether something was wrong with the vehicle or whether something external prompted it. Determining what was behind the explosion is the key focus of the probe.

Where's the President?

Definitely an act of terror. Battery explosions don’t look anything like this. — Josh Fechter (@joshfechter_) January 1, 2025

It certainly was odd.

Man, it looks like that Cyber Truck bore the brunt of that explosion! Impressive!!! — OracleofTheMatrix (@Oracle_ofMatrix) January 1, 2025

Any other car and things would've been much, much worse.

this tells you one thing if it is a terrorist attack, they are well funded it seems. and they hate Elon https://t.co/Qnzoeds0Lb — JtheRanger_wtf (@Jtheranger_wtf) January 1, 2025

Cybertrucks aren't cheap, so yeah.

Because it probably was an act of terror.



I didn’t want all my warnings to come true. I didn’t want an uptick in this on our soil.



But we were warned again and again. Even Christopher Wray told us multiple times attacks on our own soil were imminent. He said it 3x last year. https://t.co/fzsAqiVcnc — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) January 1, 2025

ABC News also reported on this.

TRUMP TERROR ATTACK? Was the explosion of the Cybertruck at the Las Vegas Trump Hotel an act of terrorism? @nicksortor is reporting the driver pulled up, remained in the car with foot on brake (brake lights seem to confirm), and detonated some sort of explosives and/or fireworks.… pic.twitter.com/93HDXzGOZM — @amuse (@amuse) January 1, 2025

As always, this is a developing situation and news is fluid in the first 24 to 48 hours.

We will keep you posted on other developments.