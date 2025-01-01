ABC News Reports Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Las Vegas Trump Tower Possible Act of Terror

FBI Announces It Has Found IEDs Planted in the French Quarter
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:45 PM on January 01, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier we told you about a Tesla cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump Tower hotel in Las Vegas.

Now it appears that, like the attack in New Orleans, this appears to be terrorism:

Wow.

More from ABC News:

Authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion on Wednesday outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada as a possible act of terror.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating a fire at the entrance to the tower. The public was told to avoid the area, though the police noted the fire had been put out.

The driver pulled into the valet area of the hotel and the vehicle exploded, according to an official. The driver is apparently dead and, so far, the only casualty from the incident. Seven bystanders had minor injuries, authorities said.

Investigators do not know what caused the blast, such as whether something was wrong with the vehicle or whether something external prompted it. Determining what was behind the explosion is the key focus of the probe.

Where's the President?

It certainly was odd.

Any other car and things would've been much, much worse.

Cybertrucks aren't cheap, so yeah.

ABC News also reported on this.

As always, this is a developing situation and news is fluid in the first 24 to 48 hours.

We will keep you posted on other developments.

