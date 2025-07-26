UH OH! Ex Journo Connie Chung Fears 'the End of CBS As I Knew It' (Yeah, About That...)

Democrats and others in media are attempting to blame President Trump for the cancellation of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on CBS, a program that was to a large degree a machine designed to churn out Democrat propaganda and assorted lunacy targeting the TDS demographic. The show was in fact canceled because it reportedly loses tens of millions of dollars a year, and if it was "because of that authoritarian Trump" the show probably wouldn't be going on for another ten months.

CBS and their parent company Paramount also recently settled a Trump lawsuit that will amount to a more than $30 million payout, and a merger with Skydance is pending.

Ex CBS News reporter Connie Chung has a fear about where the network is headed:

Former CBS Evening News co-anchor and legendary journalist Connie Chung on the Paramount-Skydance merger: "I fear the end of CBS as I knew it. pic.twitter.com/AHEc7aHGcC — David Goodman (@davidgoodmanTV) July 26, 2025

Really? There's the "CBS News as she knew it," and then there's the CBS News as WE knew it:

CBS as she knew it presented forged documents to the public as if they were genuine in an attempt to influence the 2004 election



CBS as she knew it forged an interview with Kamala Harris to make her look better in order to influence the 2024 election



Nothing would make me… https://t.co/Yv8HLJUE3O — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 26, 2025

What "journalists" (and Democrats) are really fearing is losing control of the narrative as their vehicles for delivering propaganda collapsing.

The CBS you knew was highly biased against the right and did not offer fair and balanced news service.



That is why nobody trusts them anymore. — Gig Harrigan (@GigHarrigan) July 26, 2025

She fears it will no longer be a media arm of the liberals? — Fathercptn™ (@ustechgod) July 26, 2025

Apparently.

And they were actual journalists employed by the network, which apparently is why management found them to be problematic.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

