UH OH! Ex Journo Connie Chung Fears 'the End of CBS As I Knew It' (Yeah, About That...)

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on July 26, 2025
Meme

Democrats and others in media are attempting to blame President Trump for the cancellation of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on CBS, a program that was to a large degree a machine designed to churn out Democrat propaganda and assorted lunacy targeting the TDS demographic. The show was in fact canceled because it reportedly loses tens of millions of dollars a year, and if it was "because of that authoritarian Trump" the show probably wouldn't be going on for another ten months. 

CBS and their parent company Paramount also recently settled a Trump lawsuit that will amount to a more than $30 million payout, and a merger with Skydance is pending. 

Ex CBS News reporter Connie Chung has a fear about where the network is headed: 

Really? There's the "CBS News as she knew it," and then there's the CBS News as WE knew it:

What "journalists" (and Democrats) are really fearing is losing control of the narrative as their vehicles for delivering propaganda collapsing. 

Apparently. 

And they were actual journalists employed by the network, which apparently is why management found them to be problematic. 

*****

