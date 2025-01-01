Yikes: New Orleans Removed Bourbon Street Barriers in November As Part of Security...
Injuries Reported As Tesla Cybertruck 'Explodes' Outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas; Police Investigating

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on January 01, 2025
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

As with every developing news story, the situation is always fluid in the first 24-48 hours, but this certainly seems newsworthy:

The Las Vegas PD posted a very brief comment on X about the fire.

Eric Trump issued a statement on the incident:

The symbolism of Elon Musk's Cybertruck 'exploding' (according to witness accounts) outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel is not lost on us.

X users feel similarly:

It certainly would be an outrageous coincidence.

Kinda feel this way.

Would we be surprised? No.

Police are apparently treating this as a crime scene:

Now, this writer is of two minds on this: on one hand, it's not a crime but the police may be treating it as a crime scene to preserve evidence in case it is, in fact, a crime.

On the other, the police have reason to believe this is a crime and are acting accordingly.

It sure seems sus.

We'll find out.

As we said, this situation is also fluid and we'll keep an eye on it as news changes over the next day or two.

