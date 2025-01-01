Injuries Reported As Tesla Cybertruck 'Explodes' Outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas; Police Investigating

As with every developing news story, the situation is always fluid in the first 24-48 hours, but this certainly seems newsworthy:

Cybertruck blew up in front of Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Those are our luggage by the door and that’s where we were when it happened. pic.twitter.com/KaVZXfGLNK — ayackle (@kaaaassuu) January 1, 2025

The Las Vegas PD posted a very brief comment on X about the fire.

We are investigating a vehicle fire at the entrance to Trump Towers. The fire is out. Please avoid the area.

Event: LLV250100001562 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 1, 2025

Eric Trump issued a statement on the incident:

Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 1, 2025

The symbolism of Elon Musk's Cybertruck 'exploding' (according to witness accounts) outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel is not lost on us.

X users feel similarly:

That's almost certainly a political statement. You're saying Elon's Cybertruck just randomly caught fire at a Trump building? Come on. — Android Abraham Lincoln (@Abroboham) January 1, 2025

It certainly would be an outrageous coincidence.

A cybertruck just mysteriously exploded in front of Trump Hotel? https://t.co/TCNYcDg9OT pic.twitter.com/K9SKUL9p0q — 𝖌𝖎𝖘𝖙 (@lfgist) January 1, 2025

Kinda feel this way.

A Tesla Cybertruck on fire outside of Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas?



This has to be staged. pic.twitter.com/Y9xXvCPpxx — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 1, 2025

Would we be surprised? No.

Police are apparently treating this as a crime scene:

🚨 #BREAKING UPDATE: Police are now calling the Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas an “ACTIVE CRIME SCENE.”



Multiple injuries are being reported as well.



Is someone trying to send a message? pic.twitter.com/Ty0RICpBv0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 1, 2025

Now, this writer is of two minds on this: on one hand, it's not a crime but the police may be treating it as a crime scene to preserve evidence in case it is, in fact, a crime.

On the other, the police have reason to believe this is a crime and are acting accordingly.

Cybertruck exploding in Trump Tower…?



Too much of a correlation in my opinion… — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) January 1, 2025

It sure seems sus.

Good thing Tesla’s have Sentry Mode. The suspect will likely have been caught on camera — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) January 1, 2025

We'll find out.

🇺🇸 Las Vegas



📢 Cybertruck Explosion at Trump Tower Declared Active Crime Scene 💥🔥



Police in Las Vegas have escalated the situation at Trump Tower to an "ACTIVE CRIME SCENE" after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside.



An active… https://t.co/rISYO2WzgC pic.twitter.com/qCpqAwD7T8 — Xnews_with_Grok (@Xnews_with_grok) January 1, 2025

As we said, this situation is also fluid and we'll keep an eye on it as news changes over the next day or two.