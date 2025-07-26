VIP
Beantown Bigotry: Dem Mayor Michelle Wu's Housing Plan Discriminates Against White Neighborhoods

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 26, 2025
Twitter

The Left likes to paint itself as 'anti-racist,' but what they really mean is 'we're racist against certain groups' when it's politically advantageous to do so. Usually, that's White people, but Asians, Blacks, and Hispanics who don't toe the Leftist line are also treated poorly and accused of being 'the Black face of White supremacy' or 'White supremacist adjacent.'

But the truth is, the Left is racist. And they infuse their blatant racism into public policy.

Like Boston, which is going to discriminate against neighborhoods where people are White or speak English:

Here's more from Mass Daily News:

If you worked hard, bought a home, speak English, and live in a quiet neighborhood — congratulations. You’re officially not a priority in Mayor Michelle Wu’s Boston.

That’s the takeaway from the Wu administration’s new 69 page “Anti-Displacement Action Plan,” which introduces a scoring system to decide who gets housing help and where the city should focus its efforts. Spoiler: it’s not on you.

Buried in the plan is a city-developed “Displacement Risk Map,” which flags neighborhoods by race, language, income, education level, and homeownership rates. Areas that are, in the city’s own words, “more white, more English-speaking” and filled with homeowners are marked “low risk” — and thus less deserving of city support.

WATCH As the Company That Employed the ‘Coldplay Cheaters’ Runs an Absolute Clinic on Damage Control
Aaron Walker
Today, it's housing.

Tomorrow, Democrats like Michelle Wu will say White neighborhoods are 'low priority' for services like fire, police, and paramedic response.

Because equity. Or something.

Heh.

Good!

No, Commies have to intentionally interfere to make life worse for everyone.

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Yes. Yes, it is.

It's definitely a violation of civil rights to discriminate based on race.

Thank goodness that Harmeet Dhillon is at the DOJ.

It sure is.

That's a better name for it.

We'd be fine with that, frankly.

