Beantown Bigotry: Dem Mayor Michelle Wu's Housing Plan Discriminates Against White Neighborhoods

The Left likes to paint itself as 'anti-racist,' but what they really mean is 'we're racist against certain groups' when it's politically advantageous to do so. Usually, that's White people, but Asians, Blacks, and Hispanics who don't toe the Leftist line are also treated poorly and accused of being 'the Black face of White supremacy' or 'White supremacist adjacent.'

But the truth is, the Left is racist. And they infuse their blatant racism into public policy.

Like Boston, which is going to discriminate against neighborhoods where people are White or speak English:

NEW: Wu just announced a housing plan that ranks neighborhoods by race, language, and income



If you're white and speak English, you are “low priority"



Also included: affirmative action for neighborhoods — and taxpayer cash for nonprofits



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/hXr4YF6whd — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) July 24, 2025

Here's more from Mass Daily News:

If you worked hard, bought a home, speak English, and live in a quiet neighborhood — congratulations. You’re officially not a priority in Mayor Michelle Wu’s Boston. That’s the takeaway from the Wu administration’s new 69 page “Anti-Displacement Action Plan,” which introduces a scoring system to decide who gets housing help and where the city should focus its efforts. Spoiler: it’s not on you. Buried in the plan is a city-developed “Displacement Risk Map,” which flags neighborhoods by race, language, income, education level, and homeownership rates. Areas that are, in the city’s own words, “more white, more English-speaking” and filled with homeowners are marked “low risk” — and thus less deserving of city support.

Today, it's housing.

Tomorrow, Democrats like Michelle Wu will say White neighborhoods are 'low priority' for services like fire, police, and paramedic response.

Because equity. Or something.

Heh.

@AAGDhillon is already on this. Look out for the lawsuit. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 25, 2025

Good!

Commies can't ever leave people to their own devices. They just can't believe that they can't "fix" things, all the while never understanding how the meddling has costs and repercussions that outweigh whatever benefits are being attempted. — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) July 26, 2025

No, Commies have to intentionally interfere to make life worse for everyone.

I just don’t get how this woman is allowed to be blatantly openly racist and run a city — Nofsgiven🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) July 25, 2025

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Yes. Yes, it is.

Sounds very unconstitutional on its face and anyone living in Boston should sue, this is a slam dunk win. — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) July 25, 2025

It's definitely a violation of civil rights to discriminate based on race.

Thank goodness that Harmeet Dhillon is at the DOJ.

Wait isn't this just redlining https://t.co/bdnBacZ7oL — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) July 26, 2025

It sure is.

That's a better name for it.

Yes, the eventual Harmeet lawsuit will be nice, but there will come a point where the only real way to send a message that this kind of thing can't be allowed to happen will be through the deployment of federal troops and treating these cities like Lincoln did the border states. https://t.co/OFsuWtChKG — Vivek (@VerverkS) July 26, 2025

We'd be fine with that, frankly.

