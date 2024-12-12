Headlines About IG's J6 Report vs. What's in the Stories Show Why 'Legacy Media Is Dying'

As we told you earlier, a Justice Department Inspector General report showed that the FBI had over two dozen confidential human sources at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, and not one of them faced any charges. Not only that, but the report says the FBI reimbursed at least one of those people for travel expenses, even though the person entered the Capitol, something for which many others were sent to jail for years.

So, with all that in mind, a memo has clearly gone out and guess what the media headlines are focused on.

The stenographers are at it again!

The entire corporate media is corrupt and broken. The list goes on:

Most of those stories have some variation of this in the articles:

Horowitz also found that among the tens of thousands of Trump supporters who flooded Washington that day, 26 were people who had served as informants for the FBI. Those informants — known as “confidential human sources” or CHSs — are not government employees but occasionally provide intelligence to the bureau.

After Kash Patel takes over at the FBI we're likely find out that there's way more to this story, so stay tuned.

Remember when we were called "conspiracy theorists" for talking about the lab leak in early 2020?



Today's media headline spin on this story will end up aging as badly as their "Hunter Biden's laptop is a Russian disinformation campaign" reports that, ironically, turned out to be a disinformation campaign.