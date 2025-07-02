VIP
The Lincoln Project Says That Everything Donald Trump Touches Dies
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 02, 2025
Whichever young intern is running the X account at The Lincoln Project needs to find a new gig. They're not even trying anymore. Back in March, they asked, "Are you better off now than you were 8 weeks ago?" Never ask a question when you don't want to know the answer. The consensus was yes, we're way better off with a functioning president.

Now they're back with the lazy take, "Everything Trump touches dies." It's a compelling argument, we must say. A lot of people also said The Lincoln Project shouldn't be posting about touching things.

Every campaign The Lincoln Project touches dies.

But just look at all of the research and evidence they've presented. This is why Democratic donors give them the big bucks … for posts like these.

