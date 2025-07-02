The Lincoln Project Says That Everything Donald Trump Touches Dies

Whichever young intern is running the X account at The Lincoln Project needs to find a new gig. They're not even trying anymore. Back in March, they asked, "Are you better off now than you were 8 weeks ago?" Never ask a question when you don't want to know the answer. The consensus was yes, we're way better off with a functioning president.
Now they're back with the lazy take, "Everything Trump touches dies." It's a compelling argument, we must say. A lot of people also said The Lincoln Project shouldn't be posting about touching things.
Everything Trump touches dies.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 2, 2025
You pedos really shouldn’t be talking about touching anything.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 2, 2025
Everything your pals touch attends junior high https://t.co/V0yAoxjNQC— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 2, 2025
We know what you guys touch. 😬— Progressive New England (@ClownParty0000) July 2, 2025
Given your group’s deeply troubling history, it’s likely best to avoid using the term “touches.”— Jason_FLMAN🐊 (@jason_flman) July 2, 2025
Let’s see…— Tami… Just Tami 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@tbarty03) July 2, 2025
- Borders closed
- Stock market rising
- Gas prices down
- Inflation down
- Consumer confidence up
- Crime down
- Soon no taxes on tips and overtime
I could go on and on, but I won’t.
Looks like this country is alive and flourishing to me.
-
Hunh pic.twitter.com/5XPa0PL4Sv— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 2, 2025
Except presidential campaigns... right??— drew scott (@MiddleClassCEO) July 2, 2025
Every campaign The Lincoln Project touches dies.
The market is booming but ok whatever commie.— Chicken Pox (@Chicken_Pox2) July 2, 2025
Yup, like the Iran-Israel war.— RL 🇺🇸 (@Ralphy__Boy) July 2, 2025
Market is at all time highs 😂 Border is secured. Iran problem dealt with. What are you talking about?— Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) July 2, 2025
As he makes peace and prevents wars around the world and successfully closes the border. Preach on— Save the Republic (@BrandonAlt9) July 2, 2025
Not the stock market, immigration, or peace talks. He is winning on those fronts.— Woody Straley (@woodmonsta) July 2, 2025
S&P 500 is all time high, talk about that— Trump democracy 2025 (@TrumpTheDonNews) July 2, 2025
Funny... You idiots said the stock market would crash.— The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) July 2, 2025
The Lincoln Project is Goebbels level propaganda.
How does it feel to suck on the tit of the GOAT for sustenance to exist here?— Nick Morris (@nickmorris_33) July 2, 2025
😂 😂 😂 your alternate reality must suck to live in every day.— King Trevor (@nothingleft9999) July 2, 2025
When’s he coming to touch you guys?— bLuSoul (@starspangled76) July 2, 2025
You’ve been saying this for a decade and still haven’t been right— onegospel (@onegospel2021) July 2, 2025
But just look at all of the research and evidence they've presented. This is why Democratic donors give them the big bucks … for posts like these.
***
