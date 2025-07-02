The Lincoln Project Says That Everything Donald Trump Touches Dies

Whichever young intern is running the X account at The Lincoln Project needs to find a new gig. They're not even trying anymore. Back in March, they asked, "Are you better off now than you were 8 weeks ago?" Never ask a question when you don't want to know the answer. The consensus was yes, we're way better off with a functioning president.

Now they're back with the lazy take, "Everything Trump touches dies." It's a compelling argument, we must say. A lot of people also said The Lincoln Project shouldn't be posting about touching things.

Everything Trump touches dies. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 2, 2025

You pedos really shouldn’t be talking about touching anything. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 2, 2025

Everything your pals touch attends junior high https://t.co/V0yAoxjNQC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 2, 2025

We know what you guys touch. 😬 — Progressive New England (@ClownParty0000) July 2, 2025

Given your group’s deeply troubling history, it’s likely best to avoid using the term “touches.” — Jason_FLMAN🐊 (@jason_flman) July 2, 2025

Let’s see…



- Borders closed

- Stock market rising

- Gas prices down

- Inflation down

- Consumer confidence up

- Crime down

- Soon no taxes on tips and overtime



I could go on and on, but I won’t.



Looks like this country is alive and flourishing to me.

- — Tami… Just Tami 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@tbarty03) July 2, 2025

Except presidential campaigns... right?? — drew scott (@MiddleClassCEO) July 2, 2025

Every campaign The Lincoln Project touches dies.

The market is booming but ok whatever commie. — Chicken Pox (@Chicken_Pox2) July 2, 2025

Yup, like the Iran-Israel war. — RL 🇺🇸 (@Ralphy__Boy) July 2, 2025

Market is at all time highs 😂 Border is secured. Iran problem dealt with. What are you talking about? — Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) July 2, 2025

As he makes peace and prevents wars around the world and successfully closes the border. Preach on — Save the Republic (@BrandonAlt9) July 2, 2025

Not the stock market, immigration, or peace talks. He is winning on those fronts. — Woody Straley (@woodmonsta) July 2, 2025

S&P 500 is all time high, talk about that — Trump democracy 2025 (@TrumpTheDonNews) July 2, 2025

Funny... You idiots said the stock market would crash.



The Lincoln Project is Goebbels level propaganda. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) July 2, 2025

How does it feel to suck on the tit of the GOAT for sustenance to exist here? — Nick Morris (@nickmorris_33) July 2, 2025

😂 😂 😂 your alternate reality must suck to live in every day. — King Trevor (@nothingleft9999) July 2, 2025

When’s he coming to touch you guys? — bLuSoul (@starspangled76) July 2, 2025

You’ve been saying this for a decade and still haven’t been right — onegospel (@onegospel2021) July 2, 2025

But just look at all of the research and evidence they've presented. This is why Democratic donors give them the big bucks … for posts like these.

