Lincoln Project Wants to Know If You’re Better Off Than You Were 8 Weeks Ago

In 1980, Ronald Reagan delivered the final blow to President Jimmy Carter's reelection campaign, asking voters, "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" The answer was a resounding "no." Four years of President Carter was more than enough, and people wanted an off-ramp. Reagan ended up winning 44 states.

Considering that the people of the United States just voted to trade in President Joe Biden for President Donald Trump in a landslide, the parallels were pretty clear. No, people weren't better off than they were four years ago — the Biden administration was a disaster.

So we're not sure why The Lincoln Project wants to play the game, only condensed into eight weeks rather than four years.

Are you better off now than you were 8 weeks ago? — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 17, 2025

Never ask a question you don't want the answer to.

Yes. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 18, 2025

Without a doubt. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 17, 2025

SO much, thanks for asking. — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) March 18, 2025

Paying my taxes sucked, but otherwise yes. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 17, 2025

Absolutely. In just 8 weeks, Trump has already started reversing the damage from Biden’s disaster:



✅ Gas prices down

✅ Egg prices down

✅ Border secured

✅ Criminal illegals deported

✅ Travel ban reinstated

✅ No more blank checks to Ukraine

✅ DOGE exposing government fraud… — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) March 17, 2025

Much better, yes. Safer. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 18, 2025

By pretty much every metric, absolutely. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) March 18, 2025

100% yes, I am. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 18, 2025

Yes 100% — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) March 17, 2025

Is this a joke post?!? 🤔 — smokescreen (@smokescr_n) March 18, 2025

You have to wonder what they were expecting? They did get a couple no votes from Republicans Against Trump and Tesla Owners Against Elon. But overall, the myth that people are regretting their votes for Trump is being destroyed. We're still not certain who was worse — Carter or Biden — but we've moved on and couldn't be happier. Except for Pete Buttigieg, who's already got his eye set on a 2028 run:





