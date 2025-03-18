It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and...
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump...
Trump’s Savage Video Flex: 'Hey, Illegals, Snag the CBP App' ... or Get...
Stranded Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of America
CBS News Compares Tren De Aragua to Irish Immigrants
Report Reveals Republicans Lose Faith in Science As Democrats Leverage Lab Coats for...
We Found Another DOGE Forebear! Watch Joe Biden Warn in 2010 Medicare Fraud...
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their...
NSW Premier: Repealing Hate Speech Laws Would Crush Multiculturalism’s Feels, So Free Spee...
They'll NEVER Get It! Democrats Did Some Soul-Searching and Decided TikTok Is to...
AP Retracts Tulsi Gabbard Hit Piece Confusing Putin for Modi
Resistance Is Futile: Democratic Party’s 'Fresh Faces' Plunges DNC Credibility Into Laugha...
Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING...

Lincoln Project Wants to Know If You’re Better Off Than You Were 8 Weeks Ago

Brett T. | 5:45 PM on March 18, 2025
ImgFlip

In 1980, Ronald Reagan delivered the final blow to President Jimmy Carter's reelection campaign, asking voters, "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" The answer was a resounding "no." Four years of President Carter was more than enough, and people wanted an off-ramp. Reagan ended up winning 44 states.

Advertisement

Considering that the people of the United States just voted to trade in President Joe Biden for President Donald Trump in a landslide, the parallels were pretty clear. No, people weren't better off than they were four years ago — the Biden administration was a disaster.

So we're not sure why The Lincoln Project wants to play the game, only condensed into eight weeks rather than four years.

Never ask a question you don't want the answer to.

Recommended

Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy
Advertisement

You have to wonder what they were expecting? They did get a couple no votes from Republicans Against Trump and Tesla Owners Against Elon. But overall, the myth that people are regretting their votes for Trump is being destroyed. We're still not certain who was worse — Carter or Biden — but we've moved on and couldn't be happier. Except for Pete Buttigieg, who's already got his eye set on a 2028 run:


***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JIMMY CARTER LINCOLN PROJECT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump Supporters' …
Brett T.
Trump’s Savage Video Flex: 'Hey, Illegals, Snag the CBP App' ... or Get Yeeted Back Home the Hard Way
justmindy
Stranded Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of America
Brett T.
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their 'Moment' and LOL
Grateful Calvin
Justice Deferred: John Roberts' Weak Response to Activist Judges Has Conservative X in an UPROAR
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call justmindy
Advertisement