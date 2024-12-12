IG Report Lists How Many 'Confidential Human Sources' FBI Had at the Capitol on J6 (BS Called)

It's been a busy week for FBI-related news. It's still looking like Kash Patel will be the next FBI Director, yesterday current Director Christopher Wray said he'd be quitting at the end of Biden's term, and today a Justice Department Inspector General report is out. According to the report, the FBI had more than two dozen "confidential human sources" on the ground at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021:

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Inspector General Report finds that the FBI had 26 Confidential Human Sources on the ground on January 6th.



Some of them entered the Capitol building and other restricted areas. pic.twitter.com/U5suxRVBhn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 12, 2024

The media's going to spin this as a "conspiracy theory debunked" and we'll get to why in a minute. First, Julie Kelly is calling BS on the accuracy of the number in the report:

BREAKING: DOJ IG claims 26 FBI informants were in DC on Jan 6. (Guarantee this is not accurate)



At least 17 committed offenses for which other J6er have been federally charges. No CHS was charged. pic.twitter.com/9ex8GoC3xW — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 12, 2024

Perhaps Kash Patel can let everybody know if that number is remotely accurate after he takes over as the head of the FBI.

Once again, NO charges were brought against any confidential human sources on the ground that day:

1,488 people were charged for J6 related incidents.



- 894 pled guilty to various offenses

- 288 pled guilty to felonies

- 606 pled guilty to misdemeanors



There were ZERO CHARGES BROUGHT against the FBI's 26 Confidential Human Sources who were on the ground on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/eZUkdd8kk6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 12, 2024

We'll end up knowing a lot more about all this, but not until after January 20th.

Predictably, Politico framed it this way:

FBI didn’t deploy undercover agents on Jan. 6, watchdog report finds, undercutting conspiracy theories https://t.co/ruDgihUyCX — POLITICO (@politico) December 12, 2024

Oh really?

Well if the FBI says so, and also this, from your own article. There were 26 unofficial employees of the FBI in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/j24apJSfqZ — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) December 12, 2024

Again, we'll find out how accurate all of this is when the new administration takes over.

There are many reasons Wray's bailing out at this time:

Remember when FBI Director Christopher Wray SQUIRMED when asked about the FBI's Confidential Human Sources on the ground on January 6th?



We just found out that there were 26 of them on the ground that day. pic.twitter.com/SpR4UxozmY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 12, 2024

We have a feeling Wray's going to end up being called back for testimony at some point.