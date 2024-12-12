No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little...


IG Report Lists How Many 'Confidential Human Sources' FBI Had at the Capitol on J6 (BS Called)

Doug P.  |  1:34 PM on December 12, 2024
Meme

It's been a busy week for FBI-related news. It's still looking like Kash Patel will be the next FBI Director, yesterday current Director Christopher Wray said he'd be quitting at the end of Biden's term, and today a Justice Department Inspector General report is out. According to the report, the FBI had more than two dozen "confidential human sources" on the ground at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021:

The media's going to spin this as a "conspiracy theory debunked" and we'll get to why in a minute. First, Julie Kelly is calling BS on the accuracy of the number in the report: 

Perhaps Kash Patel can let everybody know if that number is remotely accurate after he takes over as the head of the FBI.

Once again, NO charges were brought against any confidential human sources on the ground that day: 

We'll end up knowing a lot more about all this, but not until after January 20th. 

Predictably, Politico framed it this way:

Oh really?

Again, we'll find out how accurate all of this is when the new administration takes over.

There are many reasons Wray's bailing out at this time:

We have a feeling Wray's going to end up being called back for testimony at some point.

