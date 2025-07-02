Fr. James Martin Scolds Trump Administration, Compares Alligator Alcatraz to Japanese Internment Camps

Yesterday, we told you about 'Alligator Alcatraz,' Florida's illegal immigrant detention facility. The Left are already clutching their pearls over the 'cages' -- complete with AC and beds, unlike the cages Biden erected during his term.

Advertisement

Now Fr. James Martin, Jesuit to the core, is chiming in about it:

Laughing in front of cages designed to hold migrants and refugees, many of whom came to this country fleeing extreme violence and poverty, and hoping to raise their children in a more compassionate country. And many of whom followed all the legal procedures to enter the country.… pic.twitter.com/vJXIzgNO5A — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) July 2, 2025

Is there any Catholic teaching this guy actually adheres to?

“Many”. So quite a few didn’t follow procedures and the others have criminal re it’s in their home country and that what they fled.



We know.



You can admit it. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 2, 2025

Lying is a sin, Father.

Buddy, you promote mutilating kids, sit the f**k down — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) July 2, 2025

He has zero moral authority here.

Or anywhere, really.

Have a drink, father. These people have taken advantage of our laws and laughed at those who wanted them enforced. The fact that they’re air conditioned is too good for them. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) July 2, 2025

There are a lot of law-abiding American citizens who don't enjoy the comforts of air conditioning.

Criminals that broke into my nation and assaulted, raped and murdered my countrymen or stole and ab I sed them belong in cages u til such time as they can be returned to their homes. This is the compassionate way to handle this. What I would do you would not approve of. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) July 2, 2025

Fair enough.

You can't leave a concentration camp



People there can ask to be sent home and they will be given cash and put on a plane.



Fake Christians like you are just upset you're no longer getting USAID funds. — Adam Piersen (@AdamPiersen) July 2, 2025

Self-deportation is always an option.

Why are you, personally, not ministering to them where their homes are? — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) July 2, 2025

We all know why.

This guy supports transitioning kids https://t.co/NinmY0apnp — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 2, 2025

Yep.

GP How many illegals have you personally taken into your house? How many illegals has the Vatican (as a nation) offered to accept? https://t.co/Jc6IXB6jEN — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 2, 2025

The answer is zero.

I’m sorry you lost your hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars refugee revenue stream. That’s a real bummer.



See? I’m compassionate. https://t.co/qckevVl1sc — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 2, 2025

That's what this is about.

No one who followed proper procedures to be admitted legally with a visa in this country is being held in a detention facility unless they committed a crime. Shame on you Father. https://t.co/aQQTqa0WGL — Christine Flowers (@flowerlady61) July 2, 2025

He has no shame.

To my Catholic friends:



You know I love you but, respectfully, can we please deport the Jesuits... https://t.co/WiUhB2qO4s — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) July 2, 2025

Advertisement

This Catholic is fine with that.

One difference is that Japanese-Americans are Americans.



Hope that helps! https://t.co/3xdcot0OfG — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 2, 2025

Yeah. Comparing the two is an insult to the Japanese-Americans who were interred by a Democrat president.

Excuse me Father, but how hard did you cry when Barack Obama built the cages? https://t.co/a1R8gKgFPk — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 2, 2025

He didn't shed a single tear.

That's (D)ifferent.

I’m so sick of these ppl pretending that Joe Biden didn’t just allow millions of illegal immigrants to overwhelm our borders and communities. None of this would be necessary if he had honored his oath of office to uphold and enforce the laws we already have. https://t.co/Mbs1XzlukL — MaryMary (@Emberr) July 2, 2025

We're where we are today because of the Democratic Party.

Don't like it? Blame them.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.