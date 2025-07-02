Fr. James Martin Scolds Trump Administration, Compares Alligator Alcatraz to Japanese Internment Camps

Yesterday, we told you about 'Alligator Alcatraz,' Florida's illegal immigrant detention facility. The Left are already clutching their pearls over the 'cages' -- complete with AC and beds, unlike the cages Biden erected during his term.
Now Fr. James Martin, Jesuit to the core, is chiming in about it:
Laughing in front of cages designed to hold migrants and refugees, many of whom came to this country fleeing extreme violence and poverty, and hoping to raise their children in a more compassionate country. And many of whom followed all the legal procedures to enter the country.… pic.twitter.com/vJXIzgNO5A— James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) July 2, 2025
Is there any Catholic teaching this guy actually adheres to?
“Many”. So quite a few didn’t follow procedures and the others have criminal re it’s in their home country and that what they fled.— Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 2, 2025
We know.
You can admit it.
Lying is a sin, Father.
Buddy, you promote mutilating kids, sit the f**k down— Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) July 2, 2025
He has zero moral authority here.
Or anywhere, really.
Have a drink, father. These people have taken advantage of our laws and laughed at those who wanted them enforced. The fact that they’re air conditioned is too good for them.— Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) July 2, 2025
There are a lot of law-abiding American citizens who don't enjoy the comforts of air conditioning.
Criminals that broke into my nation and assaulted, raped and murdered my countrymen or stole and ab I sed them belong in cages u til such time as they can be returned to their homes. This is the compassionate way to handle this. What I would do you would not approve of.— Lady Hecate (@hecate40) July 2, 2025
Fair enough.
You can't leave a concentration camp— Adam Piersen (@AdamPiersen) July 2, 2025
People there can ask to be sent home and they will be given cash and put on a plane.
Fake Christians like you are just upset you're no longer getting USAID funds.
Self-deportation is always an option.
Why are you, personally, not ministering to them where their homes are?— Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) July 2, 2025
We all know why.
This guy supports transitioning kids https://t.co/NinmY0apnp— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 2, 2025
Yep.
GP How many illegals have you personally taken into your house? How many illegals has the Vatican (as a nation) offered to accept? https://t.co/Jc6IXB6jEN— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 2, 2025
The answer is zero.
I’m sorry you lost your hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars refugee revenue stream. That’s a real bummer.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 2, 2025
See? I’m compassionate. https://t.co/qckevVl1sc
That's what this is about.
No one who followed proper procedures to be admitted legally with a visa in this country is being held in a detention facility unless they committed a crime. Shame on you Father. https://t.co/aQQTqa0WGL— Christine Flowers (@flowerlady61) July 2, 2025
He has no shame.
To my Catholic friends:— Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) July 2, 2025
You know I love you but, respectfully, can we please deport the Jesuits... https://t.co/WiUhB2qO4s
This Catholic is fine with that.
One difference is that Japanese-Americans are Americans.— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 2, 2025
Hope that helps! https://t.co/3xdcot0OfG
Yeah. Comparing the two is an insult to the Japanese-Americans who were interred by a Democrat president.
Excuse me Father, but how hard did you cry when Barack Obama built the cages? https://t.co/a1R8gKgFPk— LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 2, 2025
He didn't shed a single tear.
That's (D)ifferent.
I’m so sick of these ppl pretending that Joe Biden didn’t just allow millions of illegal immigrants to overwhelm our borders and communities. None of this would be necessary if he had honored his oath of office to uphold and enforce the laws we already have. https://t.co/Mbs1XzlukL— MaryMary (@Emberr) July 2, 2025
We're where we are today because of the Democratic Party.
Don't like it? Blame them.
