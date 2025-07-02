VIP
Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border

Fr. James Martin Scolds Trump Administration, Compares Alligator Alcatraz to Japanese Internment Camps

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 02, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday, we told you about 'Alligator Alcatraz,' Florida's illegal immigrant detention facility. The Left are already clutching their pearls over the 'cages' -- complete with AC and beds, unlike the cages Biden erected during his term.

Now Fr. James Martin, Jesuit to the core, is chiming in about it:

Is there any Catholic teaching this guy actually adheres to?

Lying is a sin, Father.

He has zero moral authority here.

Or anywhere, really.

There are a lot of law-abiding American citizens who don't enjoy the comforts of air conditioning.

Fair enough.

Self-deportation is always an option.

We all know why.

Yep.

The answer is zero.

That's what this is about.

He has no shame.

This Catholic is fine with that.

Yeah. Comparing the two is an insult to the Japanese-Americans who were interred by a Democrat president.

He didn't shed a single tear.

That's (D)ifferent.

We're where we are today because of the Democratic Party.

Don't like it? Blame them.

