'You're All Reading Into That': The Way Jill Biden Got Awkward Laughter Was 'a Troll of Kamala for Sure'

At the start of the Kennedy Center Honors event over the weekend, the palpable tension between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris was palpable yet again when the first lady gave the former Democrat nominee who replaced Joe Biden after the party pushed him out the door the coldest of cold shoulders:

Jill Biden arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors and doesn’t even look at Kamala seated right next to her and Joe.



She really despises her. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lRccNCI2Vs — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 9, 2024

Couple that with the scene in France when Jill Biden was seated near Donald Trump and gave the President Elect a look that she hasn't given Harris or Doug Emhoff since the election wipeout.

Jill and Ashley Biden look like they’re absolutely in love with President Trump 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zV2YBVCsTO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 7, 2024

Today had Jill Biden talking about all the "joy" we should be feeling, and she even acknowledged the reason there was a bit of awkward laughter in the room, but Kamala Harris probably wasn't among those chuckling:

JILL, ED.D.: "I think we all need to feel joy now during this time." pic.twitter.com/AyOVrw7zZk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 11, 2024

We're pretty sure that was a dig -- it sure sounded line one.

She’s feeling it and that is a troll of Kamala for sure. — K. L. March (@two_bysea) December 11, 2024

More empirical evidence she voted for Trump. — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) December 11, 2024

She knows and the audience knows EXACTLY what she’s doing and she even called it out 😂. Incredible https://t.co/20bWsj890E — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) December 11, 2024

She's THIS close to zinging Harris by name.

She voted for Trump didn’t she?!! 😂 https://t.co/mGwWLfSmrW — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) December 11, 2024

Honestly we wouldn't be surprised at all!

Is this her Kamala impression- because the verbiage is spot on. https://t.co/LFXrqZDLZo — G - Man (@gstagner) December 11, 2024

Jill Biden doesn't seem very unburdened by what has been yet.