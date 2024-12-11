Sanity Restored: Northern Ireland Set to Permanently Ban Puberty Blockers
HOO BOY: Even in Blue New York, Majority of Voters FAVOR Deportation of...
Adults Are Back in Charge, Y'all! Postmaster General Acts Like a Toddler During...
After Years of Lying for Biden, the New York Times Admits Illegal Immigration...
The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to...
The Hero NYC Needs: Watch Daniel Penny Explain Why He Has No Regrets...
ProPublica Responds to Pete Hegseth West Point Story With B.S. Lecture About How...
CBS News' Leslie Stahl Frustrated MSM's Hobbled & Nearly Dead (Let's Tell Her...
Changed or Deranged? Democrat Senator John Fetterman Takes to Truth Social Ticking Off...
Bill Clinton Tells 'The View' Hillary 'Followed the Rules Exactly As Written' (Really?...
‘Spring Chicken’ Bernie Sanders Unsure of Flying DC Capitol Coop While Much Left...
VIP
Oil on Canvas? Eco Hypocrite John Kerry on Hand for Unveiling of His...
Taylor Lorenz, Joe Scarborough, and Donald Trump: Wildcard Wednesday
Leader of Canada's Green Party Doesn't Think Trump's '51st State' Joke Is Funny...

'You're All Reading Into That': The Way Jill Biden Got Awkward Laughter Was 'a Troll of Kamala for Sure'

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on December 11, 2024
Twitchy

At the start of the Kennedy Center Honors event over the weekend, the palpable tension between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris was palpable yet again when the first lady gave the former Democrat nominee who replaced Joe Biden after the party pushed him out the door the coldest of cold shoulders

Advertisement

Couple that with the scene in France when Jill Biden was seated near Donald Trump and gave the President Elect a look that she hasn't given Harris or Doug Emhoff since the election wipeout.

Today had Jill Biden talking about all the "joy" we should be feeling, and she even acknowledged the reason there was a bit of awkward laughter in the room, but Kamala Harris probably wasn't among those chuckling: 

We're pretty sure that was a dig -- it sure sounded line one.

Recommended

The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

She's THIS close to zinging Harris by name.

Honestly we wouldn't be surprised at all!

Jill Biden doesn't seem very unburdened by what has been yet.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth
Amy Curtis
Adults Are Back in Charge, Y'all! Postmaster General Acts Like a Toddler During Hearing (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
CBS News' Leslie Stahl Frustrated MSM's Hobbled & Nearly Dead (Let's Tell Her WHY...)
Doug P.
HOO BOY: Even in Blue New York, Majority of Voters FAVOR Deportation of Illegals
Amy Curtis
ProPublica Responds to Pete Hegseth West Point Story With B.S. Lecture About How Journalism Works
Amy Curtis
Sanity Restored: Northern Ireland Set to Permanently Ban Puberty Blockers
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth Amy Curtis
Advertisement